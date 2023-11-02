Apple ditches China, set to manufacture iPhone 17 in India first, says analyst
Apple is expected to manufacture the first iPhone 17 smartphone in India, ditching China as its manufacturing destination, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Production in India is likely to begin in 2024, with the phone set to launch in 2025.
