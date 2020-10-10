Apple Diwali offer: Get AirPods for free with an iPhone 11

Apple has a Diwali offer for all iPhone fans in India. Apple is offering AirPods for free if you buy an iPhone 11 from its recently launched online store. The offer starts from 17th October. Apple made the announcement on the homepage of the its online store.

Currently, the iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹68,300. iPhone 11 costs ₹73,600 for 128 GB of internal storage, and 84,100 for 256GB.

On the Apple's India online store, AirPods with charging case is priced at ₹14,900. AirPods with wireless charging case costs ₹18,900. Customers need to shell out ₹24,900 for AirPods Pro.

Apple joins Amazon and Flipkart to start its special festive season offerings from mid-October onwards. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival also starts from 17 October, and the e-tailer is expected to offer iPhone 11 for ₹49,999. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will kick off on 16 October.

If the Amazon's iPhone 11 offer is to be considered, customers will still be paying over ₹3,000 for direct purchase from the Apple official store. Apple has also put a disclaimer that the offer will be subject to availability.

