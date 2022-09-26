Apple Diwali offer is now live: Get up to 7,000 on iPhones and more

Apple Diwali offer is now live: Get up to ₹7,000 on iPhones and more3 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- Apple is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards.
Apple Diwali offer is now live. The Cupertino-based company has announced a special Diwali offer on all its products. The iPhone maker is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. As listed on Apple online store, this offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of ₹41,900.
Apple Diwali offer is now live. The Cupertino-based company has announced a special Diwali offer on all its products. The iPhone maker is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. As listed on Apple online store, this offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of ₹41,900.
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max : Up to ₹58,730
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max : Up to ₹58,730
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro : Up to ₹55,535
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro : Up to ₹55,535
- Apple iPhone 13 : Up to ₹41,600
- Apple iPhone 13 : Up to ₹41,600
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini : Up to ₹36,580
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini : Up to ₹36,580
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max : Up to ₹44,500
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max : Up to ₹44,500
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro : Up to ₹41,500
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro : Up to ₹41,500
- Apple iPhone 12 : Up to ₹31,130
- Apple iPhone 12 : Up to ₹31,130
- Apple iPhone 12 mini : Up to ₹22,500
- Apple iPhone 12 mini : Up to ₹22,500
- Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) : Up to ₹12,000
- Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) : Up to ₹12,000
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max : Up to ₹34,000
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max : Up to ₹34,000
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro : Up to ₹31,500
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro : Up to ₹31,500
- Apple iPhone 11 : Up to ₹22,570
- Apple iPhone 11 : Up to ₹22,570
- Apple iPhone XS Max : Up to ₹22,510
- Apple iPhone XS Max : Up to ₹22,510
- Apple iPhone XS : Up to ₹19,540
- Apple iPhone XS : Up to ₹19,540
- Apple iPhone XR : Up to ₹14,800
- Apple iPhone XR : Up to ₹14,800
- Apple iPhone X : Up to ₹14,820
- Apple iPhone X : Up to ₹14,820
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus : Up to ₹12000
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus : Up to ₹12000
- Apple iPhone 8 : Up to ₹10,260
- Apple iPhone 8 : Up to ₹10,260
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus : Up to ₹9,060
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus : Up to ₹9,060
- Apple iPhone 7 : Up to ₹7,530
- Apple iPhone 7 : Up to ₹7,530
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus : Up to ₹5,705
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus : Up to ₹5,705
- Apple iPhone 6s : Up to ₹4,720
- Apple iPhone 6s : Up to ₹4,720
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus : Up to ₹4,500
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus : Up to ₹4,500
- Apple iPhone 6 : Up to ₹3,965
- Apple iPhone 6 : Up to ₹3,965
- Apple iPhone SE (1st Generation) : Up to ₹2,810
- Apple iPhone SE (1st Generation) : Up to ₹2,810
As part of its Diwali offer, Apple is also offering free engravings on Apple products. Users can personalize their Apple AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad or iPod touch with a mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. The service will be available at Apple stores only.
As part of its Diwali offer, Apple is also offering free engravings on Apple products. Users can personalize their Apple AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad or iPod touch with a mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. The service will be available at Apple stores only.
Apple is giving free delivery of all products as part of the Diwali offer. Users can also ship selected Apple products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customized card, or a special message on the packing slip. Mac users can also customize their Mac with memory, additional storage or an extra-powerful graphics card as per their needs.
Apple is giving free delivery of all products as part of the Diwali offer. Users can also ship selected Apple products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customized card, or a special message on the packing slip. Mac users can also customize their Mac with memory, additional storage or an extra-powerful graphics card as per their needs.
How to avail ₹7,000 discount on Apple store
How to avail ₹7,000 discount on Apple store
Apple Diwali offers include instant discounts of up to ₹7,000 on HDFC Bank and American Express cards. Simply enter the details from your eligible card on checkout and the discount will be applied automatically.
Apple Diwali offers include instant discounts of up to ₹7,000 on HDFC Bank and American Express cards. Simply enter the details from your eligible card on checkout and the discount will be applied automatically.