Apple Diwali offer is now live: Get up to 7,000 on iPhones and more

Apple Diwali offer is now live. The Cupertino-based company has announced a special Diwali offer on all its products. The iPhone maker is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. As listed on Apple online store, this offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of ₹41,900.

