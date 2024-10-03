California-based Apple has launched its much-anticipated Diwali offers for 2024 in India, offering shoppers attractive deals across its range of products, including iPhones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

In addition to significant discounts, the tech giant is providing enticing cashback offers and no-cost EMI options for customers, making it an ideal time to purchase Apple gadgets.

As part of the festive promotions, Apple is offering instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select purchases when using payment methods from American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank (via Gadgets 360). The cashback offer is valid on various Apple products, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the newly launched iPhone 16 series. Customers can also enjoy up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options, providing flexible payment plans for those looking to spread out their purchases.

In a particularly appealing deal, customers who purchase an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus can receive a pair of Beats Solo Buds, designed by renowned designer Aaquib Wani, completely free of charge. These exclusive Beats Solo Buds, available in Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red, are valued at ₹6,900 and are part of a limited-time offer valid until 4th October. While the design of the buds is unique, their features remain consistent with those launched in August.

The offers extend beyond iPhones, with discounts available on MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches. Consumers can take advantage of deals on MacBook models including the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, as well as the MacBook Pro in both 14 and 16-inch variants. For those interested in desktop computing, the 24-inch iMac and Mac Studio are also included in the promotional period.

Apple's festive offers also cover a range of iPads, including the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro, as well as the base iPad and iPad Mini. Additionally, Apple Watch models such as the Watch Ultra, Series 10, and SE 2 are eligible for these benefits, which will help customers save on the latest wearable technology.

