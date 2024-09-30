Explore
Apple Diwali Sale 2024 to kic off on Oct 3: Deals on iPhones, MacBooks, and more

Livemint

Apple has announced its Diwali sale starting October 3, 2024, featuring exclusive deals on products like iPhones and MacBooks. While specific discounts are pending, excitement builds among consumers in India.

Tech giant Apple has officially revealed the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024. Premium
Tech giant Apple has officially revealed the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024.

Tech giant Apple has officially revealed the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024. The festive sale is expected to feature exclusive deals and discounts across a range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more, sparking excitement among fans and consumers in India.

According to Apple's website, the announcement teased, "Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date." While specific discounts have not yet been disclosed, the company has highlighted several attractive offers and benefits:

  • No-Cost EMI Plans: Customers can avail themselves of interest-free EMI plans for up to six months, applicable through leading banks.
  • Apple Trade-In: With the Trade-In program, customers can exchange their current devices to receive a discount on new Apple products.
  • Complimentary Apple Music: Buyers of select Apple devices will receive a three-month subscription to Apple Music at no additional cost.
  • Free Engraving: Apple is offering free personalization options, allowing users to engrave their AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencils (2nd generation), or iPads with emojis, names, or numbers.

Although the exact discounts across categories remain unconfirmed, Apple is likely to roll out deals on its popular products, including the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch, during the sale period.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, and one of the standout deals is on the iPhone 13, available for around 40,000. However, as of September 26, this special offer is limited to Amazon Prime members. Shoppers who want to take advantage of this pricing will need to either sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or use a friend's account.

The iPhone 13 is currently listed at 41,999 on Amazon India, offering a discount compared to its typical retail price of approximately 50,000. To bring the cost closer to 40,000, customers can use an SBI credit or debit card, which reduces the price to 40,749.

 

Published: 30 Sep 2024, 05:50 PM IST
