Apple Diwali Sale 2024 to kic off on Oct 3: Deals on iPhones, MacBooks, and more
Apple has announced its Diwali sale starting October 3, 2024, featuring exclusive deals on products like iPhones and MacBooks. While specific discounts are pending, excitement builds among consumers in India.
Tech giant Apple has officially revealed the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024. The festive sale is expected to feature exclusive deals and discounts across a range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more, sparking excitement among fans and consumers in India.