Apple drops Intel in biggest MacBook Pro overhaul in years

The new chips are at the center of the most significant update to the MacBook Pro since 2016. The new model comes in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screen sizes, and -- like the latest iPad Pro -- the displays use miniLED panels. That technology allows for improved color reproduction. The screens also have 24% thinner borders on the side and a 60% thinner border at the top thanks to a new display cutout. That feature, also called a notch, makes the display look more like the one on an iPhone.