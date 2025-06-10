Apple ends support for THESE three devices with iOS 26. Check if yours made the cut

Apple's new iOS 26 operating system was unveiled at the WWDC 2025 event in Cupertino on Monday. The new OS brings a significant redesign of the user interface with the adoption of a new Liquid Glass material across the interface, along with several other new features.
However, one detail that flew under the radar was Apple quietly ending support for three of its older devices with the rollout of iOS 26.
While Apple didn’t remove any iPhones from the supported list last year, it has now dropped support for three models launched in 2018. These are:
iPhone SE (second generation or later)
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
Do note that iPhones launched prior to iPhone 15 Pro series do not support Apple Intelligence features.
While Apple doesn't officially reveal when the newest iOS version will release, the usual practice has been to ship the new OS onboard the new iPhone launch in September.
For all the older phones, the new OS updates are usually rolled out a few days after the latest iPhone launch.
In case you want to desperately have a look at the new OS, there is always an option to download the Developer Beta of iOS 26 while the first Public Beta should roll out around next month.
