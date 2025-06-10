Apple ends support for THESE three devices with iOS 26. Check if yours made the cut

Apple's new iOS 26 operating system was unveiled at the WWDC 2025 event in Cupertino on Monday. The new OS brings a significant redesign of the user interface with the adoption of a new Liquid Glass material across the interface, along with several other new features.

Advertisement

However, one detail that flew under the radar was Apple quietly ending support for three of its older devices with the rollout of iOS 26.

Three Apple devices miss the cut While Apple didn’t remove any iPhones from the supported list last year, it has now dropped support for three models launched in 2018. These are:

iOS 26 supported Apple devices: iPhone SE (second generation or later)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

Do note that iPhones launched prior to iPhone 15 Pro series do not support Apple Intelligence features.

When will Apple release iOS 26? While Apple doesn't officially reveal when the newest iOS version will release, the usual practice has been to ship the new OS onboard the new iPhone launch in September.

For all the older phones, the new OS updates are usually rolled out a few days after the latest iPhone launch.

In case you want to desperately have a look at the new OS, there is always an option to download the Developer Beta of iOS 26 while the first Public Beta should roll out around next month.