Apple has set an ambitious target to fully neutralize its carbon emissions across its operations and entire supply chain by 2030. This commitment trickles down into its products like the new iPhone 15. The company has bought enough clean energy to be “100% renewable" every year since 2016. It is among the largest buyers of clean energy globally.

As it has expanded into new products, its electricity consumption has more than doubled over that same period, to reach 3.2 terawatt hours. To maintain its 100% renewable status, Apple will need to invest tens of millions of dollars into clean energy projects in the coming years, according to BloombergNEF estimates. It will need to purchase an additional 3.1 terawatt hours in 2030 alone to maintain this goal.

Here are some key announcements:

Apple is phasing out leather from Its iPhone cases.

Tim Cook said that by 2030 all Apple devices will have a net zero impact.

All Apple Watch manufacturing is powered by renewable electricity from this year.

The new aluminum Apple Watch is the company’s first carbon-neutral product.

Apple is introducing a new carbon neutral label for products.

Apple has developed a new textile called FineWoven which has a lower carbon footprint than leather.

FineWoven is a new watch band material that will replace leather. It looks suede-like. The Hermes partnership continues, but the bands are now knitted or rubber instead of leather. There are also more sustainable bands coming from Nike.

