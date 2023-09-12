Apple to manufacture all watches with clean electricity. A look at environment initiatives by tech firm1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Apple has set an ambitious target to fully neutralize its carbon emissions across its operations and entire supply chain by 2030. This commitment trickles down into its products like the new iPhone 15. The company has bought enough clean energy to be “100% renewable" every year since 2016. It is among the largest buyers of clean energy globally.