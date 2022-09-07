Apple Event 2022 LIVE Updates: Event begins, stay tuned for updates on iPhone 14

D-Day is finally here! Apple will unveil its iPhone 14 series today at its ‘Far Out’ event. The event will start at 10:30 pm and will be telecast live on Apple TV, the Apple website along with its official YouTube channel. The event will be held virtually and streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, California. At today’s event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 2022 lineup along with Apple Watch 8 series and AirPods Pro 2.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series with four models that could be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reportedly, there will be no iPhone mini this time. Instead, the smartphone manufacturer may launch iPhone 14 Plus. Along with Apple Watch 8, Apple is also expected to bring a higher-end ‘Apple Watch Pro’ at the event today. Livemint will be covering the event LIVE. Stay tuned for the latest updates
07 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM IST
3 New products- Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods
Apple will reveal three new products today- new Apple iPhones, next-generation Apple Watch and next-generation AirPods
07 Sep 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage
Cook is on the stage right now. He is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series along with Apple Watch 8 series and AirPods Pro 2
07 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM IST
10 minutes to go for Apple event!
Stay tuned for the Apple's biggest annual event. The technology giant is most likely to launch its iPhone number series and more.
07 Sep 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Apple may bring the classic battery level indicator with iPhone 14 series
iOS 16 beta 5 update re-introduced one of the most common iOS requests- battery indicator on iPhone status bar. At present, it is available to devices - It is only available for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, running the latest iOS 16 beta
07 Sep 2022, 09:50 PM IST
What analysts at JP Morgan have to say about Apple's fall event
“Apple’s fall iPhone launch event has always been the ‘worst kept secret,’ with investors aware of most of the product lineup to be announced heading into the event," Samik Chatterjee, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Investors will be keenly watching iPhone prices in the backdrop of an increasingly challenging macro with concerns around consumer spending."
07 Sep 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Made in India iPhone 14
Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries
07 Sep 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Apple's Far Out event will be livestreamed online
Today's Apple event can be watched live on Apple TV, Apple website and the official YouTube channel of the company.
07 Sep 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Apple Store down ahead of the event
“Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon," the Apple Store web page reads.
07 Sep 2022, 09:32 PM IST
Apple may bring satellite connectivity feature with iPhone 14 series
A Bloomberg report recently said that Apple iPhone 14's satellite connectivity feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, enabling them to send texts in emergency situations without cellular network.
07 Sep 2022, 09:27 PM IST
Apple’s first in-person event after two years
Today's event will be hosted by CEO Tim Cook at Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, California. The in-person event comes after a gap of two since the outbreak of the pandemic
07 Sep 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets ahead of the event
“Good morning! Looking forward to a stellar Apple event," Cook says in the post.