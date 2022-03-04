Apple Event 2022: What to expect from the March 8 'Peek Performance' Event

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apple has named the event ‘Peek Performance’, clueing customers into its high-performance products, with the next-generation iPad Air and iPhone SE rumored to be the centerpiece announcements
Apple has finally announced the date for its latest event: Tuesday, March 8. As per current rumors, it is suggested that Apple in its latest even will likely reveal the third iPhone SE, along with a revamped iPad as well as at least one new Mac. Apple has named the event ‘Peek Performance’, clueing customers into its high-performance products, with the next-generation iPad Air and the iPhone SE reportedly to be the centerpiece announcements.
As per GSM Arena, the information comes from one of the biggest Asian carriers as it received placeholder product images of the rumored iPad Air and iPhone SE for this year. Additionally, Greg Joswiak, the SVP Marketing for Apple, announced the launch date on his Twitter with the tweet, “peek performance. March 8th. See you there. #AppleEvent."
The most recent rumor suggests that the new SE will ask for USD 100 less than its predecessor, meaning USD 300 will be the starting price of the handset. It will, however, sport the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip powering up the current iPhone 13 generation.
Apple will show off the devices in an all-virtual event via a livestream on Apple's website. The company said it will be "broadcasting from Apple Park," its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tech giant has hosted online-only events since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
Earlier, there were news that Apple might change the design of iPhone SE 3 2022 which seems very unlikely as of now but the biggest surprise could be the pricing of the phone. Although, the Cupertino-based company calls the SE edition iPhones ‘affordable’. The news reports say that Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see the same lens set up or may be the selfie lens might improve a bit.