Apple Event 2022: What to expect from the March 8 'Peek Performance' Event

Earlier, there were news that Apple might change the design of iPhone SE 3 2022 which seems very unlikely as of now but the biggest surprise could be the pricing of the phone. Although, the Cupertino-based company calls the SE edition iPhones ‘affordable’. The news reports say that Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see the same lens set up or may be the selfie lens might improve a bit.