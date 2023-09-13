Apple has officially unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, during the Wonderlust Apple 2023 event. Here are some of the major highlights that Apple announced this year.

Gesture control

Apple has introduced a groundbreaking feature known as 'Double tap.' This gesture control enables users to manage a variety of functions simply by tapping their index finger and thumb twice. It serves as a convenient means to answer or terminate calls, control music playback, and function as the primary button for various applications on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Carbon-neutal watches

Apple has revealed that customers have the option to select a carbon-neutral choice for any Apple Watch. This milestone aligns with Apple's overarching objective outlined in Apple 2030: the company's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its entire business, encompassing manufacturing, the supply chain, and the product life cycle, by the year 2030.

S9 Series chipset

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 chipset, enabling the same hand gestures as its counterpart. Additionally, it boasts Apple's brightest-ever display, an extended altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and enhanced features for water-related activities. Running on watchOS 10, it offers revamped applications, the innovative Smart Stack, fresh cycling experiences, tools for outdoor exploration, and introduces a new Modular Ultra watch face.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is priced at $249. The GPS version of the Watch Series 9 is available for $399, while the GPS+cellular variant is offered at $499. The starting price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 begins at $799.

iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island

Apple revealed that the standard iPhone 15 models will incorporate the Dynamic Island feature. These new iPhones will be offered in a range of colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The displays have also received upgrades, featuring a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, the smartphones showcase a more rounded design.

More zooming cameras and USB-C charging

The main camera on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has undergone an enhancement, now featuring a 48 MP camera equipped with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. Additionally, a 2x telephoto option has been introduced. These devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that both smartphones now utilize a USB‑C connector for both charging and data transfer.

Titanium design

Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a durable yet lightweight titanium design, marking Apple's lightest Pro lineup to date. The innovative Action button takes the place of the previous single-function switch, providing users with more choices. This button allows quick access to the camera or flashlight, activation of Voice Memos, adjustment of Focus modes, and accessibility features.

New A17 chipset

Apple has unveiled its latest chipset, the A17 Pro, featuring a significant power enhancement and the most substantial GPU redesign in Apple's history. The new CPU has received a boost of up to 10 percent in speed due to microarchitectural and design enhancements, while the Neural Engine is now up to 2 times faster, driving features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.