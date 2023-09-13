Apple event 2023 highlights: A17 Bionic chipset, Gesture Control, Carbon-neutal watches and more

Apple has officially unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, during the Wonderlust Apple 2023 event. Here are some of the major highlights that Apple announced this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gesture control Apple has introduced a groundbreaking feature known as 'Double tap.' This gesture control enables users to manage a variety of functions simply by tapping their index finger and thumb twice. It serves as a convenient means to answer or terminate calls, control music playback, and function as the primary button for various applications on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Carbon-neutal watches Apple has revealed that customers have the option to select a carbon-neutral choice for any Apple Watch. This milestone aligns with Apple's overarching objective outlined in Apple 2030: the company's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its entire business, encompassing manufacturing, the supply chain, and the product life cycle, by the year 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S9 Series chipset The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 chipset, enabling the same hand gestures as its counterpart. Additionally, it boasts Apple's brightest-ever display, an extended altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and enhanced features for water-related activities. Running on watchOS 10, it offers revamped applications, the innovative Smart Stack, fresh cycling experiences, tools for outdoor exploration, and introduces a new Modular Ultra watch face.

Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE is priced at $249. The GPS version of the Watch Series 9 is available for $399, while the GPS+cellular variant is offered at $499. The starting price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 begins at $799.

iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island Apple revealed that the standard iPhone 15 models will incorporate the Dynamic Island feature. These new iPhones will be offered in a range of colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The displays have also received upgrades, featuring a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, the smartphones showcase a more rounded design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More zooming cameras and USB-C charging The main camera on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has undergone an enhancement, now featuring a 48 MP camera equipped with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. Additionally, a 2x telephoto option has been introduced. These devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that both smartphones now utilize a USB‑C connector for both charging and data transfer.

Titanium design Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a durable yet lightweight titanium design, marking Apple's lightest Pro lineup to date. The innovative Action button takes the place of the previous single-function switch, providing users with more choices. This button allows quick access to the camera or flashlight, activation of Voice Memos, adjustment of Focus modes, and accessibility features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New A17 chipset Apple has unveiled its latest chipset, the A17 Pro, featuring a significant power enhancement and the most substantial GPU redesign in Apple's history. The new CPU has received a boost of up to 10 percent in speed due to microarchitectural and design enhancements, while the Neural Engine is now up to 2 times faster, driving features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.