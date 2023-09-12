Apple Event 2023 Highlights: iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched!

Apple Event 2023 Live: Apple has officially introduced its latest lineup, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts significant improvements, featuring the new S9 chip that Apple claims is 60% faster, coupled with a 30% faster GPU. Notably, new features include health data access with Siri, Name Drop for sharing information with nearby users, and Double Tap for watch control. Apple also announced an update to last year's Apple Watch Ultra, with customizable watch faces and power zones for data collection during exercise. Additionally, the iPhone 15 series was unveiled, featuring the Super Retina XDR display and the A16 Bionic chip. It comes in two sizes, with a new contour edge design and vibrant color options. The advanced camera system offers 48-megapixel capabilities, auto portrait mode, and 4K recording. The iPhone 15 Pro introduces titanium construction, gaming-focused software features, and a more repairable design. It also features the A17 Pro chip and a pro-level camera system with multiple lenses. Furthermore, Apple is adopting a USB-C connector for the iPhone. The starting prices for these products range from $399 for the Apple Watch Series 9 to $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro max price revealed! iPhone 15 Pro costs $999. iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced $1199.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro models now feature A17 Pro chipset The devices feature now industry's first 3nm chip, 19 billion transistors, feature a 6-core CPU with enhanced performance.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max camera The smartphone comes with macro photography mode with up to 10x optical zoom range.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro camera Device includes 48 MP primary ProRaw sensor.

24MP merges with low light images.

iPhone 15 Pro can now shoot with 24mm, 28mm and 35mm.

Gets better low light photography

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro features - iPhone 15 Pro models: 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max, Ceramic shield display, uses Grade 5 titanium body - Made up of 100 per cent recycled materials - Features Action button replacing the mute switch - In terms of display, the device gets Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion - Device runs on latest A17 Pro chip

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro max display View Full Image Share Via

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro revealed! Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro is built of Titanium which was used in Mars rover.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price revealed! View Full Image Share Via

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 camera View Full Image Share Via

Apple event 2023: All colous of iPhone 15 View Full Image Share Via

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 gets A16 Bionic chipset The Apple iPhone 15 gets A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 camera details iPhone 15 to feature 48 MP primary camera sensor.

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Apple iPhone 15 unveiled Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 unveiled with better display and enhanced HDR.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Ultra battery life Apple Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge, retains its battery duration.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Ultra 2 revealed! Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets the night mode and features 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Event 2023: Apple partners with Nike to go leather free Apple collaborates with Nike to prepare Watch bands.

Apple Event 2023: No more leather! Apple to no longer use leather in its products including Watches.

Apple Event 2023: Environmental goals! Apple plans to have net zero carbon product by 2030. It uses recycled metals inside the Watch Series 9.

Apple Event 2023: Apple goes green! Apple claims to plan several forests and restore Mangroves.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch 9 Series features Apple Watch 9 Series to feature new gesture called "Double Tap" to answer a call and end it.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch 9 introduced The new Apple Watch to feature S9 chipset.

Apple Event 2023: Tim Cook takes the stage. Tim Cook ready to launch the new iPhone series and Apple Watch series.

Apple Event 2023: Ready steady go! Apple's biggest technology event begins!

Apple Event 2023: Brace yourself for the Apple's biggest event. 5 minutes to go !! Apple's much awaited "Wonderlust Event 2023" is set to begin in 5 minutes. The world of technology is all geared up for the launch of new iPhone 15 series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra and more.

Apple Event 2023: Is iPhone 15 getting a physical SIM card slot? According to a post on X by user @MajinBu, the iPhone 15 will still feature a physical SIM slot, but instead of being integrated into the logic board, it is now connected to the smartphone's USB Type-C port!

Apple Event 2023: How to watch the Wonderlust event and set a reminder Watch the embedded YouTube video . If you are logged into YouTube, simply click the "Notify me" button to receive a reminder before the event.

Another way to watch the event is by visiting the Apple's Events official webpage. Set a reminder by clicking the "Add to your calendar" button.

Tune in using the Apple TV app on any compatible device. Then search for the "Wonderlust" event.

Apple Event 2023: Samsung to make Apple iPhone 15 displays, suggests report According to a report by 9TO5Mac, most iPhone 15 displays will be made by Samsung, after competitors LG and BOE failed to gain Apple approval for their planned initial production. Samsung is reported to be the only company making displays for the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Event 2023: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max face a delay? Usually, Apple unveils its iPhone models and promptly releases them to the market. Nevertheless, recent media reports indicate that the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could face delays, mainly due to a shortage of a vital image sensor.

Apple Event 2023: Transition to USB-C charging and Airpods Pro Apple Event 2023: In its transition to USB-C charging for the iPhone, Apple is actively engaged in the process of converting all its Lightning-dependent accessories to comply with this emerging standard. Among the initial items slated for this conversion is the AirPods Pro, a high-demand product in Apple's portfolio. Furthermore, Apple intends to introduce USB-C charging support to its more affordable AirPods and AirPods Max models as soon as the upcoming year.

Apple Event 2023: 5 Things you probably didn't know about iPhones Apple Event 2023: Apple is likely to unveil its latest iPhone series at the Wonderlust event at 10:30 pm today. The four new iPhones that are likely to be unveiled include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Event 2023: Apple watches Apple Event 2023: Apple is planning to release updates to two of its watch lines this year - the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 9 is expected to be available in 41 millimetre and 45 millimetre sizes, while the Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be available in 49 millimetre sizes. The new watch lines are also expected to keep the same look as last year's models, while featuring some basic design changes, Bloomberg reported.

Apple Event 2023: Looking to pull out of a sales slump Apple Event 2023: Apple is endeavoring to break free from a prolonged period of decreased sales, with its strategy hinging on substantial modifications to its premium iPhone models as an incentive for customers to make upgrades. Additionally, Apple confronts challenges in the Chinese market, where government employees are progressively prohibited from utilizing its products, and public sentiment may be shifting unfavorably towards technology of American origin.

Apple Event 2023: Low-injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) Apple Event 2023: The forthcoming iPhone 15 and its larger counterpart, the 15 Plus, will maintain their respective 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. However, when it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, subtle adjustments will be made to give the impression of slightly larger displays. This alteration is a significant design shift for the professional models, primarily characterized by the reduction of bezel width, which will be approximately one-third narrower than before. To achieve these slimmer bezels, Apple is implementing an innovative manufacturing technique known as LIPO, which stands for low-injection pressure overmolding.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series launch Apple Event 2023: Staying consistent with its established trend over the past several years, Apple intends to introduce four variants: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max (contrary to some speculations, it won't be named Ultra). The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will serve as the foundational models, boasting aluminum frames and glass backs, much like their predecessors, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. In contrast, the two premium iPhone models will showcase a fresh design alteration, transitioning from stainless steel to titanium for their side materials.

Apple Event 2023: X custom animation to like button ahead of iPhone 15 launch Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has made the changes to the Like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The Wonderlust event will see the launch of top-of-the-line products including the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C.

Apple Event 2023: Significant upgrades expected Apple Event 2023: Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods. The forthcoming iPhone 15 will bring substantial improvements, particularly in the premium segment. As per Bloomberg, the Pro variants will showcase a redesigned chassis, replacing stainless steel with titanium. Additionally, the flagship model, the Pro Max, will boast an enhanced telephoto camera for superior photography.

Apple Event 2023: A look at all the expected announcements Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10:30 pm (Indian time) on 12 September at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. Let's have a look at all the expected announcements.

Apple Event 2023: No new iPad until next year, predicts Kuo In a recent report by MacRumors, it was noted that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that we should not expect any new iPad models to be unveiled before the year's end. Kuo did not offer any additional details regarding Apple's forthcoming tablets. While there have been ongoing rumors about the next-generation iPad Pro models launching in 2024 instead of this year, there have been conflicting reports concerning potential updates to the iPad mini and iPad Air.

Apple Event 2023: Will iPhone 13 Mini bid adieu? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 13 Mini may face discontinuation when the iPhone 15 series debuts, primarily due to dwindling stock. Although the expectation was for the iPhone 13 Mini to be phased out last year, it remained available as an affordable choice, starting at $599 in the US. However, its future now appears uncertain.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 pro leaked; image reveals action button As the iPhone 15 launch approaches, leaks continue to fuel anticipation. A case image from Spigen reveals a third button on the iPhone 15 Pro, hinting at the rumored "action button" to replace the mute button. Its functions may include muting, along with various shortcuts for improved user experience, potentially integrating with iOS 17 for tasks like camera management, flashlight, and translation. Apple has not confirmed these details officially.

Apple Event 2023: How Apple plans to go green? According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce a more extensive environmental initiative, aiming to substitute certain leather iPhone cases and watchbands with sustainable materials. This endeavor may encompass the creation of an eco-friendly Apple Watch and further demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability.

Apple Event 2023: No more ring-mute switch, suggests report The Pro phones will introduce a change to the iconic ring-mute switch, marking the first alteration to this feature since its inception with the original iPhone in 2007, suggests a report from Bloomberg. This switch is evolving into an "Action Button," offering users the flexibility to customize it for various functions, such as muting the phone, activating the flashlight, or launching the camera.

Apple Event 2023: How Apple can bring better cameras ? As per a report from Bloomberg, the Pro Max's upgraded telephoto system, referred to as a periscope lens, is likely elevate the hardware zoom capabilities significantly. This innovative approach could double the iPhone's capacity for zooming into images using the physical lens, rather than relying solely on software enhancements, increasing the magnification from 3X to approximately 6X.