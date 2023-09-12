Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, Pro and Pro max launched!

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price revealed!

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 camera

Apple event 2023: All colous of iPhone 15

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 gets A16 Bionic chipset The Apple iPhone 15 gets A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 camera details iPhone 15 to feature 48 MP primary camera sensor.

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Apple iPhone 15 unveiled Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 unveiled with better display and enhanced HDR.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Ultra battery life Apple Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge, retains its battery duration.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Ultra 2 revealed! Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets the night mode and features 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Event 2023: Apple partners with Nike to go leather free Apple collaborates with Nike to prepare Watch bands.

Apple Event 2023: No more leather! Apple to no longer use leather in its products including Watches.

Apple Event 2023: Environmental goals! Apple plans to have net zero carbon product by 2030. It uses recycled metals inside the Watch Series 9.

Apple Event 2023: Apple goes green! Apple claims to plan several forests and restore Mangroves.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch 9 Series features Apple Watch 9 Series to feature new gesture called “Double Tap" to answer a call and end it.

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch 9 introduced The new Apple Watch to feature S9 chipset.

Apple Event 2023: Tim Cook takes the stage. Tim Cook ready to launch the new iPhone series and Apple Watch series.

Apple Event 2023: Ready steady go! Apple's biggest technology event begins!

Apple Event 2023: Is iPhone 15 getting a physical SIM card slot? According to a post on X by user @MajinBu, the iPhone 15 will still feature a physical SIM slot, but instead of being integrated into the logic board, it is now connected to the smartphone's USB Type-C port!

Apple Event 2023: How to watch the Wonderlust event and set a reminder Watch the embedded YouTube video . If you are logged into YouTube, simply click the "Notify me" button to receive a reminder before the event.

Another way to watch the event is by visiting the Apple's Events official webpage. Set a reminder by clicking the "Add to your calendar" button.

Tune in using the Apple TV app on any compatible device. Then search for the "Wonderlust" event.

Apple Event 2023: Samsung to make Apple iPhone 15 displays, suggests report According to a report by 9TO5Mac, most iPhone 15 displays will be made by Samsung, after competitors LG and BOE failed to gain Apple approval for their planned initial production. Samsung is reported to be the only company making displays for the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Event 2023: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max face a delay? Usually, Apple unveils its iPhone models and promptly releases them to the market. Nevertheless, recent media reports indicate that the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could face delays, mainly due to a shortage of a vital image sensor.

Apple Event 2023: Transition to USB-C charging and Airpods Pro Apple Event 2023: In its transition to USB-C charging for the iPhone, Apple is actively engaged in the process of converting all its Lightning-dependent accessories to comply with this emerging standard. Among the initial items slated for this conversion is the AirPods Pro, a high-demand product in Apple's portfolio. Furthermore, Apple intends to introduce USB-C charging support to its more affordable AirPods and AirPods Max models as soon as the upcoming year.

Apple Event 2023: 5 Things you probably didn't know about iPhones Apple Event 2023: Apple is likely to unveil its latest iPhone series at the Wonderlust event at 10:30 pm today. The four new iPhones that are likely to be unveiled include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Read More

Apple Event 2023: Apple watches Apple Event 2023: Apple is planning to release updates to two of its watch lines this year - the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 9 is expected to be available in 41 millimetre and 45 millimetre sizes, while the Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be available in 49 millimetre sizes. The new watch lines are also expected to keep the same look as last year's models, while featuring some basic design changes, Bloomberg reported.

Apple Event 2023: Looking to pull out of a sales slump Apple Event 2023: Apple is endeavoring to break free from a prolonged period of decreased sales, with its strategy hinging on substantial modifications to its premium iPhone models as an incentive for customers to make upgrades. Additionally, Apple confronts challenges in the Chinese market, where government employees are progressively prohibited from utilizing its products, and public sentiment may be shifting unfavorably towards technology of American origin.

Apple Event 2023: Low-injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) Apple Event 2023: The forthcoming iPhone 15 and its larger counterpart, the 15 Plus, will maintain their respective 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. However, when it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, subtle adjustments will be made to give the impression of slightly larger displays. This alteration is a significant design shift for the professional models, primarily characterized by the reduction of bezel width, which will be approximately one-third narrower than before. To achieve these slimmer bezels, Apple is implementing an innovative manufacturing technique known as LIPO, which stands for low-injection pressure overmolding.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series launch Apple Event 2023: Staying consistent with its established trend over the past several years, Apple intends to introduce four variants: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max (contrary to some speculations, it won't be named Ultra). The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will serve as the foundational models, boasting aluminum frames and glass backs, much like their predecessors, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. In contrast, the two premium iPhone models will showcase a fresh design alteration, transitioning from stainless steel to titanium for their side materials.

Apple Event 2023: X custom animation to like button ahead of iPhone 15 launch Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has made the changes to the Like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The Wonderlust event will see the launch of top-of-the-line products including the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C. Read More

Apple Event 2023: Significant upgrades expected Apple Event 2023: Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods. The forthcoming iPhone 15 will bring substantial improvements, particularly in the premium segment. As per Bloomberg, the Pro variants will showcase a redesigned chassis, replacing stainless steel with titanium. Additionally, the flagship model, the Pro Max, will boast an enhanced telephoto camera for superior photography. Read More

Apple Event 2023: A look at all the expected announcements Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10:30 pm (Indian time) on 12 September at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. Let's have a look at all the expected announcements. Read Full Report

Apple Event 2023: No new iPad until next year, predicts Kuo In a recent report by MacRumors, it was noted that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that we should not expect any new iPad models to be unveiled before the year's end. Kuo did not offer any additional details regarding Apple's forthcoming tablets. While there have been ongoing rumors about the next-generation iPad Pro models launching in 2024 instead of this year, there have been conflicting reports concerning potential updates to the iPad mini and iPad Air.

Apple Event 2023: Will iPhone 13 Mini bid adieu? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 13 Mini may face discontinuation when the iPhone 15 series debuts, primarily due to dwindling stock. Although the expectation was for the iPhone 13 Mini to be phased out last year, it remained available as an affordable choice, starting at $599 in the US. However, its future now appears uncertain.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 pro leaked; image reveals action button As the iPhone 15 launch approaches, leaks continue to fuel anticipation. A case image from Spigen reveals a third button on the iPhone 15 Pro, hinting at the rumored "action button" to replace the mute button. Its functions may include muting, along with various shortcuts for improved user experience, potentially integrating with iOS 17 for tasks like camera management, flashlight, and translation. Apple has not confirmed these details officially. Leaked image of iPhone 15 Pro

Apple Event 2023: How Apple plans to go green? According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce a more extensive environmental initiative, aiming to substitute certain leather iPhone cases and watchbands with sustainable materials. This endeavor may encompass the creation of an eco-friendly Apple Watch and further demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability.

Apple Event 2023: No more ring-mute switch, suggests report The Pro phones will introduce a change to the iconic ring-mute switch, marking the first alteration to this feature since its inception with the original iPhone in 2007, suggests a report from Bloomberg. This switch is evolving into an "Action Button," offering users the flexibility to customize it for various functions, such as muting the phone, activating the flashlight, or launching the camera.

Apple Event 2023: How Apple can bring better cameras ? As per a report from Bloomberg, the Pro Max's upgraded telephoto system, referred to as a periscope lens, is likely elevate the hardware zoom capabilities significantly. This innovative approach could double the iPhone's capacity for zooming into images using the physical lens, rather than relying solely on software enhancements, increasing the magnification from 3X to approximately 6X.

Apple Event 2023: Will iPhone 15 series transition to USB-C charging? The four upcoming iPhone models are going to make the transition from Lightning to USB-C for both wired charging and data transfers, suggests Bloomberg. This change will result in improved transfer speeds, but it will be exclusive to the Pro models, representing another incentive for consumers to consider the premium options. Furthermore, all of the phones will benefit from faster wireless charging capabilities. In addition, Apple is anticipated to introduce a version of its AirPods Pro that also adopts the USB-C connection, aligning with the new standard used in the phones.

Apple Event 2023: How iPhone 15 series to get a performance boost? As per Bloomberg, the premium-tier phones will also enjoy a performance advantage over the standard models. The Pro variants will benefit from an upgraded A17 chip manufactured using the cutting-edge 3-nanometer production process, coupled with additional memory. These improvements will not only enhance phone responsiveness but also result in significant battery life enhancements.

Apple Event 2023: Titanium finish, better camera and other significant upgrades Apple's highly anticipated annual event is set to introduce updated iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods models. The iPhone 15, especially in its Pro variants, will showcase notable improvements, including a design shift from stainless steel to titanium and enhanced telephoto camera capabilities, as per Bloomberg. Reportedly, a significant change is the shift from Lightning to USB-C charging, driven by European Union regulations, reminiscent of a similar move in 2012 that generated mixed reactions among Apple enthusiasts.

Apple Event 2023: ‘Matte Black’ finish technology patented for iPhones, iPads, more Apple has been reportedly granted a patent for creating a matte black finish on anodized surfaces, suggesting the possibility of future matte black iPhones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. Interestingly, the patent details a unique method involving light-absorbing features and infused color particles. Apple aims for a true black color rather than dark grey or blue. While not guaranteed to become products, it showcases Apple's creative exploration of design possibilities, reported by PatentlyApple. To read more, click here

Apple Event 2023: Apple TV+ to be now available on Tata Play Binge; expands reach in India Apple TV+ has partnered with Tata Play's OTT aggregator platform Binge to offer its content in India, marking its first integration with an aggregator service in the country and only the second worldwide. This collaboration provides access to Apple TV+ across various devices, including mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, and Binge+ Set Top Boxes, for a premium subscription price of Rs. 399. The move brings popular Apple TV+ series and original films to a wider Indian audience and expands reach in India. To read more, click here

Apple Event 2023 Live: iOS 16.6.1 update introduced Apple has recently released iOS 16.6.1 with critical security fixes for two actively exploited vulnerabilities—one in the ImageIO framework and another in Wallet. These vulnerabilities allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious images or attachments, reported Citizen Lab. Notably, the California based tech giant acknowledges the researchers and urges users to update promptly, while iOS 17 is expected to be announced today at the Wonderlust event. Read more on iOS 16.6.1 here