Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra and other launches expected today

Apple Event 2023 Live: Smartphone maker Apple is gearing up for the launch of its new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event today. The event, which will be broadcast live from the company's headquarters in Cupertino at 10:30 pm (Indian time), is also expected to witness other major launches, including Apple Air Pods and new generation watches.
According to Urban Dictionary, the term 'wonderlust' means "the desire to be in a constant state of wonder". It seems that the Tim Cook-led company wants to keep its users in a constant state of wonder with all the new releases planned for this year.
The event will also see Apple announce the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled at the company's WWDC 23 event in June this year.
Apple's September event is usually reserved for the year's major hardware launches, including the latest iPhone lineup. This year's iPhone 15 line-up will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will reportedly introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.
The iPhone launch is consistently a pivotal juncture for Apple, as the device contributed to approximately 50 per cent of its revenue, amounting to over $205 billion in the previous year.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 13 Mini may face discontinuation when the iPhone 15 series debuts, primarily due to dwindling stock. Although the expectation was for the iPhone 13 Mini to be phased out last year, it remained available as an affordable choice, starting at $599 in the US. However, its future now appears uncertain.
As the iPhone 15 launch approaches, leaks continue to fuel anticipation. A case image from Spigen reveals a third button on the iPhone 15 Pro, hinting at the rumored "action button" to replace the mute button. Its functions may include muting, along with various shortcuts for improved user experience, potentially integrating with iOS 17 for tasks like camera management, flashlight, and translation. Apple has not confirmed these details officially.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce a more extensive environmental initiative, aiming to substitute certain leather iPhone cases and watchbands with sustainable materials. This endeavor may encompass the creation of an eco-friendly Apple Watch and further demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability.
Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will reportedly introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.
The iPhone launch is consistently a pivotal juncture for Apple, as the device contributed to approximately 50 per cent of its revenue, amounting to over $205 billion in the previous year.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
The Pro phones will introduce a change to the iconic ring-mute switch, marking the first alteration to this feature since its inception with the original iPhone in 2007, suggests a report from Bloomberg. This switch is evolving into an "Action Button," offering users the flexibility to customize it for various functions, such as muting the phone, activating the flashlight, or launching the camera.
As per a report from Bloomberg, the Pro Max's upgraded telephoto system, referred to as a periscope lens, is likely elevate the hardware zoom capabilities significantly. This innovative approach could double the iPhone's capacity for zooming into images using the physical lens, rather than relying solely on software enhancements, increasing the magnification from 3X to approximately 6X.
The four upcoming iPhone models are going to make the transition from Lightning to USB-C for both wired charging and data transfers, suggests Bloomberg. This change will result in improved transfer speeds, but it will be exclusive to the Pro models, representing another incentive for consumers to consider the premium options. Furthermore, all of the phones will benefit from faster wireless charging capabilities.
In addition, Apple is anticipated to introduce a version of its AirPods Pro that also adopts the USB-C connection, aligning with the new standard used in the phones.
As per Bloomberg, the premium-tier phones will also enjoy a performance advantage over the standard models. The Pro variants will benefit from an upgraded A17 chip manufactured using the cutting-edge 3-nanometer production process, coupled with additional memory. These improvements will not only enhance phone responsiveness but also result in significant battery life enhancements.
Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will reportedly introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.
The iPhone launch is consistently a pivotal juncture for Apple, as the device contributed to approximately 50 per cent of its revenue, amounting to over $205 billion in the previous year.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Apple's highly anticipated annual event is set to introduce updated iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods models. The iPhone 15, especially in its Pro variants, will showcase notable improvements, including a design shift from stainless steel to titanium and enhanced telephoto camera capabilities, as per Bloomberg.
Reportedly, a significant change is the shift from Lightning to USB-C charging, driven by European Union regulations, reminiscent of a similar move in 2012 that generated mixed reactions among Apple enthusiasts.
Apple has been reportedly granted a patent for creating a matte black finish on anodized surfaces, suggesting the possibility of future matte black iPhones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops.
Interestingly, the patent details a unique method involving light-absorbing features and infused color particles. Apple aims for a true black color rather than dark grey or blue. While not guaranteed to become products, it showcases Apple's creative exploration of design possibilities, reported by PatentlyApple.
To read more, click here
Apple TV+ has partnered with Tata Play's OTT aggregator platform Binge to offer its content in India, marking its first integration with an aggregator service in the country and only the second worldwide.
This collaboration provides access to Apple TV+ across various devices, including mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, and Binge+ Set Top Boxes, for a premium subscription price of Rs. 399. The move brings popular Apple TV+ series and original films to a wider Indian audience and expands reach in India. To read more, click here
Apple has recently released iOS 16.6.1 with critical security fixes for two actively exploited vulnerabilities—one in the ImageIO framework and another in Wallet. These vulnerabilities allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious images or attachments, reported Citizen Lab.
Notably, the California based tech giant acknowledges the researchers and urges users to update promptly, while iOS 17 is expected to be announced today at the Wonderlust event. Read more on iOS 16.6.1 here
Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has made the changes to the like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The like button disperses into pieces similar, before changing back to the heart shape, similar to the animation witnessed in the teaser for Wonderlust event revealed by Apple.
Click here to read the full report
Apple is planning to make the Made-in-India iPhone 15 available in India and some other regions of the world on the launch day, reported Bloomberg.
The report noted that while majority of the iPhone 15s will come from China, this will be the first time a latest generation iPhone assembled in India will be available on first day of the sale.
Reportedly, Apple is likely to stick to its traditional naming convention, hinting at the continued prominence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the highest-end iPhone. Despite this, Apple's penchant for surprises leaves room for unexpected announcements during the event.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is set to follow its recent tradition by introducing four models in their upcoming lineup: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max, not opting for the "Ultra" moniker as previously speculated.
Click here to read the full report
Apple Inc. is exploring the possibility to use 3D printers for crafting the steel chassis employed in certain forthcoming smartwatches. This marks a significant shift in the company's manufacturing processes.
Notably, this method would eliminate the necessity of cutting large metal slabs into the product's desired shape. This would result in a shorter device manufacturing timeframe and contribute to environmental conservation through reduced material usage, as per the sources who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the plan.
Click here to read the full report
iPhone 15 Pro dimensions
Thickness: 8.25mm
Weight: 188 grams
Width: 70.6mm
Length: 146.6mm
According to a Macrumors report suggests that the new iPhone 15 Pro will be 18 grams lighter than its predecessor. It is also expected to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro model, with a thickness of 8.25mm compared to its predecessor's 7.85mm.
iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions:
Length: 160.7mm
Width: 77.6mm
Weight: 240 grams
Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh 19 grams less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the report notes that these estimates are pre-production information and may not reflect the hardware of the mass production unit.
From the codename of first iPhone to the last minute display changes, here's a list of 5 things you probably did not know about the iPhones.
The official prices are expected to be announced by Apple during its Wonderlust event today. However, if the tech giant sticks to the same price for the base models, the new iPhones could start at ₹79,900 in India.
With a similar price point as last year, the iPhone 15 could start at ₹79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus range could start at ₹89,900 in India.
Click here to read the full report
According to SellCell survey, “63% of iPhone users said that Apple moving to a USB-C Charging port would influence their decision to upgrade to an iPhone 15."
Moreover, the report noted that of those motivated to buy the new iPhone 15, 37 per cent said they would upgrade to use a single charging cable for iPhones, Macs and iPads.
Click here to read the full report
According to a recent report suggests that the new iPhone 15 Pro will be 18 grams lighter than its predecessor. It is also expected to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro model, with a thickness of 8.25mm compared to its predecessor's 7.85mm.
Click here to read the full report
Apple supplier Foxconn will start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones start rolling out from the Chinese factories. The assembly of iPhones in India will help Apple broaden its manufacturing beyond China.
Click here to read the full report
From the iPhone 15 launch to the iOS 17 release schedule, a lot of key events are likely to be witnessed during the Wonderlust event today.
Click here to read the full report
Apple has been reportedly been granted a patent for creating a matte black finish on anodized surfaces, suggesting the possibility of future matte black iPhones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops.
Interestingly, the patent details a unique method involving light-absorbing features and infused color particles. Apple aims for a true black color rather than dark grey or blue.
Click here to read the full report
While some speculated a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro, recent reports suggest it will likely maintain a $999 starting price, possibly due to upgraded RAM.
Earlier speculations had indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro might see a rise in its price due to these alterations, but it is improbable that such an increase will occur.
Click here to read the full report
Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus models at a lower price point after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, 9to5Mac reported. The report also notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini are likely to be discontinued.
Click here to read the full report
Apple is likely to stick to its traditional naming convention, hinting at the continued prominence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the highest-end iPhone. Despite this, Apple's penchant for surprises leaves room for unexpected announcements during the event.
It was previously suggested that Apple might consider rebranding the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the "Ultra" label due to the inclusion of a USB-C charging port, but it seems that this change will not take place, at least for this year
Click here for the full report
To watch Apple's Wonderlust special event, the primary method is through the Apple TV app. Although the event listing is not currently available on the TV app, Apple typically adds it on the day of the event. Therefore, it is important to check for it on the day of the event. Additionally, the Apple TV app is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring you can tune in using your favorite streaming devices.
Click here for the full report
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!