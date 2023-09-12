Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 series to be launched today

Apple Event 2023 Live: Smartphone maker Apple is gearing up for the launch of its new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event today. The event, which will be broadcast live from the company's headquarters in Cupertino at 10:30 pm (Indian time), is also expected to witness other major launches, including Apple Air Pods and new generation watches.
According to Urban Dictionary, the term 'wonderlust' means "the desire to be in a constant state of wonder". It seems that the Tim Cook-led company wants to keep its users in a constant state of wonder with all the new releases planned for this year.
The event will also see Apple announce the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled at the company's WWDC 23 event in June this year.
Apple's September event is usually reserved for the year's major hardware launches, including the latest iPhone lineup. This year's iPhone 15 line-up will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iphone 15 Launch LIVE: Apple to discontinue iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 mini
Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus models at a lower price point after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, 9to5Mac reported. The report also notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini are likely to be discontinued.
Apple Event 2023 Live: Is Apple iPhone 15 ultra coming?
Apple is likely to stick to its traditional naming convention, hinting at the continued prominence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the highest-end iPhone. Despite this, Apple's penchant for surprises leaves room for unexpected announcements during the event.
It was previously suggested that Apple might consider rebranding the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the "Ultra" label due to the inclusion of a USB-C charging port, but it seems that this change will not take place, at least for this year
Apple Event 2023 Live: How to watch the iPhone 15 launch Live?
To watch Apple's Wonderlust special event, the primary method is through the Apple TV app. Although the event listing is not currently available on the TV app, Apple typically adds it on the day of the event. Therefore, it is important to check for it on the day of the event. Additionally, the Apple TV app is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring you can tune in using your favorite streaming devices.
