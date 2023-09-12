Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has made the changes to the Like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The Wonderlust event will see the launch of top-of-the-line products including the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Apple Event 2023 Live updates The Like button splits into similar pieces before returning to the heart shape, very much like the animation seen in Apple's teaser for the Wonderlust event.

According to a report by Macrumors, the metal patterns seen in Apple's teaser video could be a hint at the possible switch to titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

The report also notes that Apple has been using the unique Twitter 'like' animations since 2020, when it was first used at the 'Time Flies' event in September that year. In addition, similar to WWDC 2023, Apple also used a custom Twitter hashtag with the signature logo for the Wonderlust event.

What's expected from today's Apple event? The star of today's show will be the four new iPhones - the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Moreover, Apple is reportedly shifting to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series due to EU regulations. Standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required and only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with the faster data transfer speed.

Apple is also planning to release updates to two of its watch lines this year - the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, Additionally, Apple aims to introduce USB-C charging for its regular AirPods and AirPods Max, with a likely timeframe for implementation by the following year.