Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: And that's a wrap! Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Thanks for joining us in our live-coverage and that's a wrap.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Price The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $ 999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1199. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Pro specifications Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Here are the specs of iPhone 16 Pro - Larger 6.3" and 6.9" displays with thinner bezels - Larger batteries - New desert titanium color - New faster A18 Pro chip - New 48mp ultrawide camera - 4K 120fps slow motion video recording

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Pro camera specs Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Here are the camera specos of iPhone 16 Pro - 48MP primary camera sensor 48MP ultra-wide camera 12MP Telephoto lens {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple unveils iPhone 16 Pro Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro with new colours. Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro with new colours.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Prices Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 starts at $799 iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Event 2024 Live: Features and specs of iPhone 16 Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 features an Action Button, A18 Bionic chipset, Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 customisation, dynamic island and more. Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 features an Action Button, A18 Bionic chipset, Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 customisation, dynamic island and more.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 gets Spatial photos! Apple Event 2024 Live: The iPhone 16 now gets spatial video and photos, with customised photo app in the iOS 18. Apple Event 2024 Live: The iPhone 16 now gets spatial video and photos, with customised photo app in the iOS 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 camera specs Apple Event 2024 Live: 48MP Primary camera sensor 12MP Telephoto sensor 12MP Ultra-wide camera lens

Apple Event 2024 Live: Availability of Apple Intelligence Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Intelligence is to be featured in the iOS 18 Beta version available in select countries for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Intelligence creates a movie Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Intelligence can make movies with the pre-available shots. Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Intelligence creates a movie.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 launched! Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple has launched the iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, featuring the private cloud compute.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple AirPods Pro unveiled! Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple AirPods Pro features Hearing Aid feature in more than 100 countries.

Apple Event 2024 Live: New Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 Apple Event 2024 Live: New Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799, pre-order begins today!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Watch Series 10 features Apple Event 2024 Live: Features of Watch Series 10- Identifies changes in health vitals Series 10 can alert on Sleep apnea Offers haptic feedback during water-sport activites

Apple Event 2024 Live: Watch Series 10 gets a Titanium variant! Apple Event 2024 Live: Watch Series 10 gets a Titanium variant, replacing the stainless steel.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Watch Series 10 introduced! Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple has unveiled the Watch Series 10 with the biggest display!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple's Glowtime event begins! Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple's Glowtime event begins. Tim Cook takes the stage!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Few minutes to go!! Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple's highly awaited It's Glowtime event is all set to begin in a few minutes. Stay tuned for all the latest developments on the iPhone 16 Series launch event!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Will iPhone SE 4 debut alongside iPhone 16 series? Apple Event 2024 Live: Bloomberg reports that several Apple products, including the iPhone SE 3, are running low on stock, hinting that the iPhone SE 4 might be arriving sooner than anticipated. The dwindling supply of the SE 3 suggests that Apple could unveil the SE 4 at the September 9 event. This could also be an opportune moment for Apple to showcase its Apple Intelligence (AI) features on a more budget-friendly device.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 15 gets a MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch Apple Event 2024 Live: Flipkart is offering the 128GB iPhone 15 at a reduced price of ₹64,999, down from Apple's official price of ₹79,600, giving buyers a direct discount of ₹14,601. Additionally, an exchange offer could reduce the price by up to ₹42,100, though actual trade-in values may vary. No additional bank offers are available, and the deal is expected to be one of the best discounts on the iPhone 15.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Tim Cook's latest post on X ahead of iPhone 16 series launch Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set to host the Glow Time event. He wrote on X, “Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent."

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus specifications leaked! Apple Event 2024 Live: The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain much of last year's design, featuring the familiar 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays along with an aluminum frame. A notable design shift could be the move from the iPhone 15's diagonal camera arrangement to a vertical pill-shaped cutout, enabling spatial video capture. Additionally, these models are likely to see a significant performance boost with the Apple A18 chipset and an upgraded base variant offering 8GB of RAM, enhancing support for new Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Event 2024 Live: 1 Hour to go! Apple Event 2024 Live: Brace yourselves, as Apple's biggest annual hardware event - 'It's Glow Time,' begins in 60 minutes!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Will Apple bring revamped Milanese Loop Apple Watch band? Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple may unveil a redesigned Milanese Loop band for the Apple Watch at its upcoming "It's Glowtime" event, according to MacRumors. The leaked images show the new version with a clasp instead of the current magnet, offering a more secure fit. The redesigned band appears to be available in a 49mm size for the Apple Watch Ultra, expanding beyond the current 41mm and 45mm options. The Milanese Loop has been a popular premium band since its 2014 debut.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces new features ahead of iPhone 16 launch Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple has reportedly introduced iOS 18.1 beta 3, which brings several updates, notably enhancing Apple Intelligence. A key addition is the Clean Up feature in the Photos app, allowing users to remove unwanted objects and make precise edits with AI assistance. The beta also expands AI-driven notification summaries to all apps, enabling customizable, informative alerts.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Series Indian prices leaked Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Hub has leaked potential prices for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The base iPhone 16 may start at $799 (around ₹67,100), while the iPhone 16 Plus could be priced at $899 (approximately ₹75,500). The iPhone 16 Pro might cost $1,099 (roughly ₹92,300) for 256GB, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could begin at $1,199 (around ₹1,00,700) for the same storage option.

Apple Event 2024 Live: 10 Products Apple might kill today Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple's upcoming "Glow Time" event on September 9, 2024, may lead to the discontinuation of several current devices, according to 9To5Mac. Reportedly, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 could be phased out, along with Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2. AirPods 2 and 3, as well as iPad mini 6 and iPad 10, might also be retired, making way for updated models.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Will Apple launch its refreshed entry-level iPad and iPad Mini today? Apple Event 2024 Live: Reports suggest that Apple is preparing to launch two new iPad models this fall, potentially unveiling them during the September 9th keynote. The upcoming releases might include an updated 11th-generation entry-level iPad and a 7th-generation iPad mini. Notably, both devices have gone two years without any significant updates, making this refresh highly anticipated (as reported by 9To5Mac).

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple could bring OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025 Apple Event 2024 Live: According to a report by Japan's Nikkei newspaper, California-based tech giant Apple is set to complete its transition to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for its entire iPhone range by 2025, signifying a major departure from its long-standing use of liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Apple Event 2024 Live: Is Apple set to bring a Touchscreen MacBook Pro? Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple’s newly granted patent, “Touch Sensing Utilizing Integrated Micro Circuitry," hints at future MacBook models featuring advanced touchscreens. The patent describes a design incorporating LEDs or OLEDs with embedded display and touch chiplets, suggesting a sophisticated interface. It frequently refers to a “personal computer that includes a trackpad and an integrated touchscreen," indicating that a MacBook Pro with these features could be in development.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Will Apple's iPhone 16 Plus be the last Plus model? Apple Event 2024 Live: Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-regarded tech analyst, suggests that Apple may be considering replacing the Plus model with a new, more streamlined variant, potentially called the iPhone 17 Slim. This strategy mirrors Apple's previous shift when the iPhone 13 mini was phased out in favor of the Plus model with the iPhone 14 series.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Pro specifications tipped! Apple Event 2024 Live: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger displays of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. The new models are rumored to include slimmed-down bezels thanks to Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. Additionally, a significant upgrade to a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera is expected. Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro may start with a 256GB storage option, potentially increasing its price.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Pro price leaked ahead of the launch event Apple Event 2024 Live: Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has hinted at the pricing for the iPhone 16 Pro. According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely have a starting price of $999, maintaining the same price point as the previous year. The new model will feature a range of AI enhancements and be powered by the A18 chipset.

Apple Event 2024 Live: All you need to know on Apple Intelligence Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will introduce Apple Intelligence, which enhances user experience with three standout features. First, the revamped Siri, now AI-powered, offers a new design that lights up the screen and includes a typing mode activated by a double tap, allowing silent interactions. It also boasts improved context continuity and accuracy, with future integration of ChatGPT promising even greater intelligence. Another notable feature could be the AI-driven notifications, which will likely summarize emails, texts, and alerts, helping users manage their notifications more efficiently. Although not immediately available, the upcoming Genmoji feature might enable users to create personalized emojis by describing them, expanding self-expression possibilities, especially for younger users.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Tim Cook explains, ‘Why iPhones are manufactured in China?’ Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, a video featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook has gone viral, shedding light on why Apple has traditionally manufactured its iPhones in China. Cook clarifies that the common belief that companies choose China solely for its low labor costs is outdated. He emphasizes that China's manufacturing advantage lies in its extensive and specialized skill set, particularly in tooling. Cook argues that while the U.S. might struggle to fill a room with tooling engineers, China has a vast pool of expertise, comparable to filling multiple football fields. The video, shared widely on X and supported by Elon Musk, highlights China's deep vocational skills as the true reason for its manufacturing dominance.

Apple Event 2024 Live: 5 Hours to go!! Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple's much anticipated It's Glow Time event begins in five hours. Stay tuned for all the latest coverage on the iPhone 16 Series launch event!

Apple Event 2024 Live: Is Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 16 launch? Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: As per a report from MacRumors, Apple's online store has been temporarily taken offline in anticipation of the "It's Glowtime" event happening later today, where the company is expected to reveal several new product launches.

Apple Event 2024 Live: How iPhone 16 will put AI features in focus? Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple is preparing to introduce its iPhone 16 series, with a primary focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its flagship devices, shifting away from the usual spotlight on hardware enhancements. This launch follows Apple's June developer conference, where it revealed Apple Intelligence, its approach to generative AI capable of producing text, images, and other content. During that event, Apple also showcased an updated version of Siri, now integrated with ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI with backing from Microsoft. The iPhone 16 lineup will be the first to incorporate these AI advancements, though iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also support the new features. Apple has announced that Apple Intelligence will debut in the U.S. on compatible devices this autumn.

Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10 and everything expected to launch Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: At its 'It's Glowtime' event today, Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. The standard models will likely retain previous design elements but migh feature upgrades like the A18 chipset and a new vertical camera layout. The Pro models are expected to include larger displays, reduced bezels, the A18 Pro chipset, improved cameras, and a potential new Capture Button. Apple will also likely introduce two AirPods 4 variants, a Watch SE 3, Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 3, with exciting new features across its product lineup.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Why iPhone 16 Series launch event is called It’s Glowtime? Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple has a tradition of using enigmatic event names and visuals to subtly hint at upcoming announcements, keeping fans eagerly guessing. True to form, the company has remained secretive about the theme of its events, with more details typically becoming clear only once the event gets underway. This year, though, deciphering the theme behind 'It's Glowtime' appears less challenging than in the past. The colors featured in the event poster resemble those associated with Siri, suggesting that new Siri features could be highlighted during the launch. Earlier, at the WWDC 2024 event, Apple introduced its Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 and announced plans to revamp Siri, aiming to make the voice assistant more "natural, contextual, and personal," along with improving its speed and simplicity for a better user experience.