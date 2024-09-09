Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 series launch is finally here, and the tech world is buzzing with excitement! The wait is over, as Cupertino-based Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at today’s much-anticipated ‘Glow Time’ event, scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.
The event, officially titled 'It's Glowtime,' has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and social media alike, sparking curiosity worldwide. Fans have been left wondering why the Tim Cook-led company chose this unique name for such a monumental occasion. However, this year, decoding the meaning behind 'It's Glowtime' may be simpler than previous cryptic hints. The colors swirling around the Apple logo in the event poster bear a striking resemblance to those used in Siri's interface, hinting that new Siri features might make a splash during the event.
In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is rumored to be rolling out two fresh iterations of the AirPods 4. These new models are expected to follow the design cues of their predecessors, offering sleek updates to Apple’s iconic wireless earphones. But that is not all – the 'Glow Time' event could also witness the debut of the Watch SE 3, a refreshed Watch Series 10, and the much-anticipated Watch Ultra 3.
With anticipation reaching fever pitch, Apple’s biggest hardware launch of the year is set to deliver thrilling innovations. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and announcements as Apple sets the stage for its groundbreaking new products!
Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple has a tradition of using enigmatic event names and visuals to subtly hint at upcoming announcements, keeping fans eagerly guessing. True to form, the company has remained secretive about the theme of its events, with more details typically becoming clear only once the event gets underway.
Earlier, at the WWDC 2024 event, Apple introduced its Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 and announced plans to revamp Siri, aiming to make the voice assistant more "natural, contextual, and personal," along with improving its speed and simplicity for a better user experience.
The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app. Along with unveiling new hardware, Apple is likely to announce release dates for its next wave of software updates, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.