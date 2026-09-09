Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest iPhone overhaul since 2017

Apple Inc. has launched its first foldable smartphone, called iPhone Duo, for the biggest overhaul of the flagship product since 2017 and a test for new CEO John Ternus.

Titled “Surprise and Shine”, Apple Event 2026 is the first with Ternus at the helm of affairs of the Cupertino, California-based company. It marks the most noticeable overhaul of the iPhone since the physical home button was removed from the iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone brought in $209.6 billion, or just over half of Apple's sales, in its most recent fiscal year.

Ternus previously served as Apple's hardware chief but has kept a low profile aside from a handful of product introductions and sustainability initiatives. It will fall to Ternus to persuade Apple's customers that they need a foldable device that costs $2,000, a new high for a global brand that has defined mass luxury.

iPhone Duo Apple has unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone in a “passport” form factor. The outer display measures 5.4" while the inner display tops out at 7.6" for the largest display ever on an iPhone. Prices start $1,999.

Here's a look at the key highlights:

The device folds into a pocketable form, with Touch ID

The iPhone Duo gets a titanium frame with mirror finish

Gets custom variable-torque hinge + magnets to keep it closed

The full screen is designed to stay flat when opened

Two-camera system, instead of three on the Pro models

The iPhone Duo gets consistent aspect ratio across both displays iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Max The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max have broken cover in two new colours — glacier and burgundy with a starting price of $1,199.

View full Image View full Image iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Launched With A20 Pro Chip, New Colours

“We made massive advances in the most important areas,” Ternus said during the presentation. That includes artificial intelligence, performance, battery life and camera features, he said.

Here's a look at the key features:

The iPhone 18 Pro is 6.3" while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is 6.9"

Both the iPhone 18 Pro models get the new A20 Pro chip

Apple claims “best battery life ever”, faster wired charging

The Pro models get 48 MP Fusion main camera with variable aperture

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI is standard on the Pro models.

They get next-gen vapour chamber cooling, new dynamic island ALSO READ | What's inside the A20 Pro chip powering

iPhone Duo: The first folding iPhone While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts. But even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as International Data Corporation expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure a 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.

Analysts also expect Apple to benefit from its late entry into the folding phone category by mastering key engineering challenges such as creating an elegant-but-sturdy hinge that can survive repeated opening and minimize how much of a crease shows where the screen folds.

One remaining challenge could be how well the devices resist dust and water, an area in which Google's most recent Pixel 10 Pro Fold bested Samsung's offerings with what is known as an IP68 rating, meaning the device is dust-tight and can be dunked 1 meter (3.3 feet) deep in water.

Apple Launch Schedule Wednesday's event is also expected to mark a major change in Apple's annual product schedule.

While analysts expect Apple to show off new watches, they anticipate the company will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models until next spring and instead focus only on the new folding device and its iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup.