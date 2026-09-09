Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest iPhone overhaul since 2017

The Apple Event 2026, the first with new CEO John Ternus, has introduced the foldable iPhone Duo at a starting price of $1,999, for the most noticeable overhaul of iPhone since 2017.

Tushar Deep Singh
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:52 PM IST
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The iPhone Duo

Apple Inc. has launched its first foldable smartphone, called iPhone Duo, for the biggest overhaul of the flagship product since 2017 and a test for new CEO John Ternus.

Titled “Surprise and Shine”, Apple Event 2026 is the first with Ternus at the helm of affairs of the Cupertino, California-based company. It marks the most noticeable overhaul of the iPhone since the physical home button was removed from the iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone brought in $209.6 billion, or just over half of Apple's sales, in its most recent fiscal year.

Ternus previously served as Apple's hardware chief but has kept a low profile aside from a handful of product introductions and sustainability initiatives. It will fall to Ternus to persuade Apple's customers that they need a foldable device that costs $2,000, a new high for a global brand that has defined mass luxury.

iPhone Duo

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone in a “passport” form factor. The outer display measures 5.4" while the inner display tops out at 7.6" for the largest display ever on an iPhone. Prices start $1,999.

Here's a look at the key highlights:

  • The device folds into a pocketable form, with Touch ID
  • The iPhone Duo gets a titanium frame with mirror finish
  • Gets custom variable-torque hinge + magnets to keep it closed
  • The full screen is designed to stay flat when opened
  • Two-camera system, instead of three on the Pro models
  • The iPhone Duo gets consistent aspect ratio across both displays

iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max have broken cover in two new colours — glacier and burgundy with a starting price of $1,199.

View full Image
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Launched With A20 Pro Chip, New Colours

“We made massive advances in the most important areas,” Ternus said during the presentation. That includes artificial intelligence, performance, battery life and camera features, he said.

Here's a look at the key features:

  • The iPhone 18 Pro is 6.3" while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is 6.9"
  • Both the iPhone 18 Pro models get the new A20 Pro chip
  • Apple claims “best battery life ever”, faster wired charging
  • The Pro models get 48 MP Fusion main camera with variable aperture
  • Apple Intelligence and Siri AI is standard on the Pro models.
  • They get next-gen vapour chamber cooling, new dynamic island

ALSO READ | What's inside the A20 Pro chip powering

iPhone Duo: The first folding iPhone

While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts. But even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as International Data Corporation expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure a 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.

Analysts also expect Apple to benefit from its late entry into the folding phone category by mastering key engineering challenges such as creating an elegant-but-sturdy hinge that can survive repeated opening and minimize how much of a crease shows where the screen folds.

One remaining challenge could be how well the devices resist dust and water, an area in which Google's most recent Pixel 10 Pro Fold bested Samsung's offerings with what is known as an IP68 rating, meaning the device is dust-tight and can be dunked 1 meter (3.3 feet) deep in water.

Apple Launch Schedule

Wednesday's event is also expected to mark a major change in Apple's annual product schedule.

While analysts expect Apple to show off new watches, they anticipate the company will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models until next spring and instead focus only on the new folding device and its iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup.

The move is aimed at smoothing out Apple's annual sales cycle, which typically shows a large bump in revenue during the year-end holiday quarter for the U.S. and Europe.

About the Author

Tushar Deep Singh

Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with over 12 years of experience in financial journalism. Currently Head of Audience at Mint, he is building the Livemint app, newsletter and subscription verticals for the publication. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His previous six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for livemint.com, including 7.2 million page views on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETtech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the auto sector for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.

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