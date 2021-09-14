Apple unveiled the next generation of its smartphones - the iPhone 13 series - during its annual launch event on Tuesday. The Cupertino tech giant announced iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during the Apple Event 2021 . The bigger members of the iPhone 13 family are the first Apple phones to get a high-refresh rate screen that can go up to 120Hz.

The biggest change under the hood is the Apple A15 chipset that offer a marked boost in performance. The new chipset on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max promises 50 per cent per cent better graphics performance, that Apple claims is higher than any current smartphone. With this iteration, Apple has also introduced 1TB models for both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 launched: From price to features, all you need to know

Improving on the battery front, iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours more than iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will offer 2.5 hours of more battery life in than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The display is a Super Retina XDR display with 1,000 nits of brightness. The ProMotion feature on the screen gives it dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. This offers better in app usage and gameplay. It comes in 6.1-inch and 6.7 inch for Pro and Pro Max versions.

The cameras on the new iPhone Pro phones have been kept mostly unchanged from last year, albeit some changes to make them better. The triple camera set has the telephoto, ultra wide and wide sensors.

The camera set-up brings macro photography to the devices. All three sensors now get night mode too.

Also Read: Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here

To personalise camera profiles, Apple is bringing Photographic Styles to adjust camera settings automatically. On the video front gets Dolby Vision HDR for high-quality results with the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

ProRes video with more colour fidelity and more efficient encoding will be brought to the devices later this year. It will make the Pro devices capable of delivering end-to-end workflow.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four colour new finishes and metal side bands. The front of the phones has a ceramic shield for screen protection as well as IP68 rating.

Also Read: Apple refreshes iPad, iPad mini: See price, specifications, features

Apple iPhone 13 Pro prices will be ₹1,19,900, ₹1,29,900, ₹1,49,900 and ₹1,69,900 for the 128GB, 256 GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, respectively. For the iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB, 256 GB, 512GB and 1TB variants will retail at ₹1,29,900, ₹1,39,900, ₹1,59,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will begin from September 17 and the smartphones will be available from September 24.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.