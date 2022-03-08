Apple Event LIVE Updates: iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air 5, and what else to expect

Apple Inc is holding its spring product launch event on Tuesday. This is the firm's first event of this year, which is reportedly going to be the biggest and busiest year for product launches. Apple's event will kick off with the introduction of a 5G budget-friendly iPhone, a new iPad, and more than one Mac product.
The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini, a computer without a monitor that is also a budget-friendly way into the Apple product lineup.
08 Mar 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Apple Store down ahead of event
The Apple store seems to be getting updates ahead of the "Peek Performance" event scheduled to start later today. As is the norm before every event, Apple loads their retail website with new products and adjusted prices of the old devices.
08 Mar 2022, 08:34 PM IST
Apple expected to upgrade its low-cost iPhone SE at product event
A 5G budget-friendly iPhone and a new iPad top expectations from analysts for Apple Inc's spring product launch event on Tuesday.