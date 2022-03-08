Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Apple Event LIVE Updates: iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air 5, and what else to expect

Apple Event, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Live updates
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch LIVE Updates: Apple's ‘Peek Performance’ event is scheduled for Tuesday. It will begin at 11.30 pm in India
  • You can watch it on the Apple website, Apple TV app, and YouTube as well

Apple Inc is holding its spring product launch event on Tuesday. This is the firm's first event of this year, which is reportedly going to be the biggest and busiest year for product launches. Apple's event will kick off with the introduction of a 5G budget-friendly iPhone, a new iPad, and more than one Mac product.

 

The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini, a computer without a monitor that is also a budget-friendly way into the Apple product lineup.

08 Mar 2022, 09:00 PM IST Apple Store down ahead of event

The Apple store seems to be getting updates ahead of the "Peek Performance" event scheduled to start later today. As is the norm before every event, Apple loads their retail website with new products and adjusted prices of the old devices.

View Full Image
08 Mar 2022, 08:34 PM IST Apple expected to upgrade its low-cost iPhone SE at product event

A 5G budget-friendly iPhone and a new iPad top expectations from analysts for Apple Inc's spring product launch event on Tuesday.

