Apple event showcases new iPhone 13, iPad and Watch Series 7

It is unlikely that Apple can maintain that growth next year, analysts say. In July, the company raised concerns about the industry’s microprocessor shortage hindering iPhones. Sales also typically fall in the year following the first 12 months of major introductions, such as the iPhone 12. For example, after posting its previous best year for iPhone revenue in fiscal 2018—thanks to the debut of the iPhone X, with a facial-recognition unlocking feature and a new look—device sales fell in the following two years.