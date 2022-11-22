Apple executive deletes Twitter account: Is there a war brewing?

The new Twitter Blue costs $3 more per month than the last version. If the rollout goes well, it will drive more revenue not only for Twitter but also for both the tech giants. That’s because both Apple and Google take a commission from the developers on subscriptions purchased on their platforms. While Google takes a cut of 15%, Apple’s slice is almost double - 30%. The fees, therefore, could put Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk at odds with the app store operators.