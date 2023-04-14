“Apple expands operations in India and government is supporting the business,” says Piyush Goyal1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Apple is increasing its presence in India, with ongoing expansion of its operations in the country. According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Indian government is maintaining regular communication with the tech giant to provide support for its business ventures.
