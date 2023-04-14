Apple is increasing its presence in India, with ongoing expansion of its operations in the country. According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Indian government is maintaining regular communication with the tech giant to provide support for its business ventures.

As per his statement, the electronics industry typically operates by establishing a basic setup and then gradually sourcing various components to integrate into their ecosystem.

"Apple is continuously expanding their operations in India. We are in regular touch with Apple, MeITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is also in touch with them. We hand-hold them because in a way, the eyes of the whole world are fixed on Apple," he said when asked about Apple's plan to start a full-fledged manufacturing unit in India.

Apple relies on electronics giants Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron to manufacture iPhones in India. The Minister previously reported that India's exports of mobile and electronic goods have doubled in the past year, with Apple alone exporting around USD five billion worth of goods from the country in that time. He also added that the company aims to produce 25 percent of its global output in India within the next foru to five years.

The company also announced on Thursday its commitment to using 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025, as part of its ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products by the end of the decade.

Additionally, the tech giant disclosed that it will incorporate recycled rare earth elements in magnets for its devices, while its in-house designed printed circuit boards will utilize recycled tin soldering and gold plating. These efforts demonstrate Apple's determination to reduce its environmental footprint and promote sustainability in its supply chain.

In a bid to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire supply chain and product life cycle by 2030, Apple is ramping up its sustainability efforts. The tech giant recently announced that it has doubled its financial pledge to a fund established two years ago to invest in projects aimed at removing carbon from the atmosphere. This is in line with the company's ongoing commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and combat climate change.

(With inputs from PTI)