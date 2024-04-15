Apple expected to bring AI features on-device along with iOS 18: What it means for users
Apple plans to introduce advanced AI features for iPhones at WWDC 2024, potentially processing them locally for improved privacy. However, executing complex AI tasks on devices poses technical challenges despite enhancing data security.
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major update to its iPhone lineup with the upcoming iOS 18 release. A recent report suggests that the tech giant is set to introduce advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for its smartphones during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, expected to take place in June. What's intriguing is that Apple may opt to implement these AI capabilities directly on the device, rather than relying on cloud-based processing.