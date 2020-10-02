Apple expected to launch five new iPhone 12 models: Details here

Apple is soon expected to launch the next generation of iPhones. Earlier, the rumour mill claimed that the American company will be launching four new iPhones. However, recent reports have suggested that the new iPhone 12 series will get five and not four smartphones.

According to a report by WinFuture, the new iPhone 12 series will come with a total of five new iPhone models. The report also claims that the fifth device will be the cheapest and will be the entry-level smartphone in the new series. This new report coincides with other reports that suggest Apple will be launching a new iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch screen.

The new entry-level iPhone 12 is expected to be launched in three storage variants which includes a 64GB version, 128GB version and 256GB variant. The phone is expected to get a wide variety of colour options which includes Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow and Coral.

In comparison to the cheaper iPhone, the rest of the smartphones in the iPhone 12 line-up will be launched in three colours, Black, White and Silver. However, the storage options will start from 128GB and will include a 256GB variant and a 512GB variant.

Going by the new report, we can assume that the entry-level iPhone 12 is the Mini version and it will also help Apple to enter the extremely competitive premium mid-range segment. The phone is expected to feature a notch similar to the other models in the line-up.

