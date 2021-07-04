{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Washington: Apple did not reveal the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1X chipset at the WWDC event this year. However, the company might be gearing up for a September launch event when the American tech giant is also expected to unveil the new iPhone 13 line-up.

One of the biggest changes will be the introduction of a new 14-inch MacBook Pro that will be replacing the 13-inch MacBook Pro that is currently selling in the market.

Another big change will be the change in display technology. The new Macbook Pro laptops are expected to feature Mini-LED displays. Apple is also expected to provide a refreshed design with slim bezels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is being shipped with an Intel chip. The new launch will fall in line with Apple's plan to completely do away with Intel chips by two years. The M1X will be the second M-series chipset launched by Apple.

The new devices could prove to be the most powerful laptop in the company's lineup, meaning that it would require a significantly more powerful chip than Apple's M1, which supports a maximum of 16GB of RAM and only one additional, high-resolution display, reported Mashable India.

Excitingly, the new MacBook Pro models are rumored to come with a new, flat-edged design, as well as more ports, including a memory card reader and HDMI.

