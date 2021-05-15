Apple expected to launch new AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi on 18 May

AirPods 3 will be the first update to the non-Pro version of the AirPods since 2019

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple may release some new hardware on 18 May. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch the AirPods 3 in an inconspicuous way next week. The information was leaked by a popular YouTuber, Luke Miani. However, the smartphone manufacturer is yet to drop any hint about the launch of any product. Along side the audio hardware, the company is also expected to introduce the Apple Music HiFi streaming.

Apple may release some new hardware on 18 May. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch the AirPods 3 in an inconspicuous way next week. The information was leaked by a popular YouTuber, Luke Miani. However, the smartphone manufacturer is yet to drop any hint about the launch of any product. Along side the audio hardware, the company is also expected to introduce the Apple Music HiFi streaming.

AirPods 3 will be the first update to the non-Pro version of the AirPods since 2019. In terms of changes, the new earbuds will come with a revised design language similar to the new AirPods Pro. However, the AirPods 3 is expected to miss out on features such as Active Noice Cancellation (ANC).

While there’s no official confirmation from Apple regarding the launch, popula analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the new version of AirPods will enter mass production in the third quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with the new AirPods 3, Apple is also rumoured to introduce the high-fidelity (or HiFi) Apple Music tier service. The new music streaming option is expected to be introduced in the “coming weeks".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}