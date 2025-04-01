Apple expected to reveal iOS 19 soon, but these iPhones may be left behind

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max may not support iOS 19, according to reports.

Shaurya Sharma
Published1 Apr 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple’s most AI features may not be introduced with iOS 18 this year.

Apple is set to announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025, starting on 9 June, with a major redesign. However, this may bring disappointing news for some iPhone users, as it could mark the end of software support for certain models. Apple has long supported devices like the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, but iOS 19 may be the first update these smartphones do not receive.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, this information comes from a private and anonymous account on X that is known for consistently sharing accurate details about Apple software. The account has previously provided reliable information regarding Apple software updates, including iOS 18 compatibility and software support.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone XS

  • Gold
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage

₹89900

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹80999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage

₹76998

₹79999

Get This

7% OFF

Vivo X200 Pro

  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage

₹94999

₹101999

Get This

Apple IPhone 16E 512GB

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹89900

Check Details

Apple IPhone XR

  • Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage

₹47900

Check Details

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹44999

₹52999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13R

  • Astral Trail
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹42998

₹44999

Get This

33% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹40130

₹59999

Get This

Google Pixel 9A

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size

₹49990

Check Details

Find more mobile
Advertisement

Also Read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

iPhone XS, iPhone XR: iOS 19 Update

The iPhone XR and iPhone XS were among the three new iPhones launched in 2018 as successors to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 from 2017. Since then, these devices have received multiple software updates, including iOS 18, but iOS 19 could be the update they finally miss out on.

The iPhone XR and iPhone XS are powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which is now several generations old, with the Apple A18 Pro and A18 chips now available.

Also Read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

These iPhones Could Continue to Receive Support from Apple

If the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR lose support, these are the iPhone models that will continue to receive iOS 19:

Advertisement
  • iPhone 12 series
  • iPhone 11 series
  • iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 15 series
  • iPhone 16 series, including: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16e
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple expected to reveal iOS 19 soon, but these iPhones may be left behind
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App