Apple expected to reveal iOS 19 soon, but these iPhones may be left behind

Apple is set to announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025, starting on 9 June, with a major redesign. However, this may bring disappointing news for some iPhone users, as it could mark the end of software support for certain models. Apple has long supported devices like the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, but iOS 19 may be the first update these smartphones do not receive.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, this information comes from a private and anonymous account on X that is known for consistently sharing accurate details about Apple software. The account has previously provided reliable information regarding Apple software updates, including iOS 18 compatibility and software support.

iPhone XS, iPhone XR: iOS 19 Update The iPhone XR and iPhone XS were among the three new iPhones launched in 2018 as successors to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 from 2017. Since then, these devices have received multiple software updates, including iOS 18, but iOS 19 could be the update they finally miss out on.

The iPhone XR and iPhone XS are powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which is now several generations old, with the Apple A18 Pro and A18 chips now available.

These iPhones Could Continue to Receive Support from Apple If the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR lose support, these are the iPhone models that will continue to receive iOS 19:

