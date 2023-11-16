Apple extends Emergency SOS via Satellite for iPhone 14 users, expands to iPhone 15 models worldwide
Apple extends free access to Emergency SOS via satellite service for existing iPhone 14 users for another year, and expands it to iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries. Users can text emergency services even without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Apple has extended the free access to its life-saving Emergency SOS via satellite service for existing iPhone 14 users for an additional year. Initially launched on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada, this technology has now been expanded to the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions.