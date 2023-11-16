Apple has extended the free access to its life-saving Emergency SOS via satellite service for existing iPhone 14 users for an additional year. Initially launched on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada, this technology has now been expanded to the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions.

Interestingly, the service allows users to text with emergency services even when outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

For iPhone 14 users who activated their devices before November 15, 2023, the free trial of Emergency SOS via satellite is extended. Roadside Assistance via satellite is available in the U.S., and users can access it on a pay-per-use basis for AAA's roadside assistance services if they are not AAA members. These features, requiring iOS 17, reinforce Apple's dedication to user safety and well-being.

Building on the satellite infrastructure, Apple has introduced Roadside Assistance via satellite, connecting users to AAA in the U.S. if they encounter car trouble outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This service is included for free for two years for users of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models. Additionally, several other safety features aim to provide assistance when it matters most:

Find My App: Users can share their location via satellite, reassuring friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid.

Crash Detection: This feature automatically dials emergency services if a severe car crash is detected, especially useful if the user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Check In: Users can automatically notify friends and family when they reach their destination safely.

Medical ID: First responders can access critical medical information from the Lock Screen without a passcode through the Health app.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, highlighted the service's success, citing instances such as the rescue of a man whose car plunged over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles and the location of lost hikers in the Apennine Mountains in Italy. The extension of free access to Emergency SOS via satellite reflects Apple's commitment to user safety, as per the tech company.

