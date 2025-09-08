Apple eyes China launch for Apple Intelligence with iPhone 17 series event on September 9: Report

Apple may finally be nearing the rollout of its artificial intelligence platform, Apple Intelligence, in China after months of regulatory delays and geopolitical challenges. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the company is planning to release the features before the end of 2025, likely as part of iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2, reported 9To5Mac.

Reportedly, the company first introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024 and has since been working to expand availability to the Chinese market, the world’s largest for smartphones. However, the path has been far from straightforward.

Approval battles and partnerships The report adds that the Chinese regulations require any firm introducing generative AI tools to gain approval from domestic authorities. To comply, Apple struck a partnership with Alibaba earlier this year, a deal publicly confirmed by Alibaba Group chairman Joe Tsai.

Initially, Apple hoped to launch the service by mid-2025, but approval was stalled amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The delay coincided with unease in the United States, where lawmakers raised concerns about Apple’s reliance on a company with close ties to the Chinese government, noted the report.

According to the publication, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi of the US House Intelligence Committee described the tie-up as “extremely disturbing,” warning of national security implications. Analysts such as Greg Allen of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies added that such collaborations risk accelerating China’s progress in the global AI race.

A critical launch window The timing of Apple’s new push is significant, with the iPhone maker set to unveil its iPhone 17 line-up at its “Awe Dropping” event this week. Executives reportedly see Apple Intelligence as a central selling point for the new devices.

China remains the only major market without Apple Intelligence, a gap analysts say has dented Apple’s sales in the country. Chief executive Tim Cook has previously acknowledged the absence of these features as a factor in weaker iPhone performance in the region.