Apple is reportedly making strides to improve the gaming capabilities of its Vision Pro headset by introducing support for third-party VR hand controllers.

According to Mark Gurman’sPower On newsletter, Apple has collaborated with Sony to integrate PlayStation VR2 controllers into the Vision Pro’s ecosystem, reported 9To5Mac.

Currently, the Vision Pro supports traditional gaming controllers, such as those from Xbox and PlayStation, for Apple Arcade games. However, the lack of support for dedicated VR controllers has limited its appeal in the competitive virtual reality gaming market.

According to the report, Apple's effort to incorporate third-party controllers is part of a broader initiative to enhance the usability of its visionOS software. The partnership with Sony reportedly began earlier this year and has been a significant undertaking for the Japanese tech giant. Apple has also approached developers to encourage them to integrate compatibility for the new functionality into their games.

Originally, Apple and Sony planned to announce this feature in October, but the unveiling has been delayed. Gurman notes that the integration remains on track unless unforeseen setbacks arise.

Additionally, the publication added that Apple has experimented with a “wand”-like prototype, akin to an Apple Pencil, for more precise input within virtual environments.

This development reportedly comes as Apple seeks to address disappointing sales of the Vision Pro, which has sold fewer than 500,000 units. Many owners are using the device less frequently than anticipated, prompting Apple to explore ways to broaden its appeal.

While the Vision Pro has struggled to capture the gaming market, this latest move signals Apple’s commitment to the product line. Experts suggest that enhanced VR gaming capabilities could help revitalise interest and boost sales, as Apple continues its investment in the mixed-reality category.