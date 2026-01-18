Subscribe

Apple eyes OLED upgrade for iPad Air, iMac and MacBook Air: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a major shift to OLED displays across iPads and Macs between 2026 and 2028, starting with the iPad mini and MacBook Pro. The iPad Air, iMac and MacBook Air are expected to follow later.

Updated18 Jan 2026, 09:39 PM IST
MacBook Pro M5 might be coming out in 2026 and not '25.
MacBook Pro M5 might be coming out in 2026 and not '25.

By Livemint

AI Quick Read

Apple is preparing a broad transition to OLED display technology across much of its iPad and Mac lineup over the next few years, according to a combination of supply chain reports and respected Apple watchers.

OLED rollout planned across major devices?

Leaks cited by DigiTimes suggest Apple plans to introduce OLED panels to the iPad mini, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac between 2026 and 2028. The move could extend a display technology that is already standard across iPhones, Apple Watch models and the iPad Pro range.

OLED screens are widely regarded as a significant upgrade over traditional LCD panels, offering deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios and more vibrant colours.

iPad mini and MacBook Pro first in line?

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has previously reported that the iPad mini and MacBook Pro are likely to be among the first of Apple’s remaining products to adopt OLED displays. While earlier reports hinted at a possible launch as soon as this year, more recent timelines point towards 2026, with the MacBook Pro potentially following in late 2026 or slipping into 2027.

Also Read | MacBook Pro 2026: Touch screen, M6 chip, and sleeker design tipped

iPad Air could follow a year later

Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Air later this year, but that model is widely believed to stick with an LCD panel. Gurman has indicated that OLED will arrive on a later generation instead, placing the iPad Air’s transition to the new display technology in 2027 at the earliest.

Also Read | A19 in the iPad? Leak suggests Apple may shake up its chip strategy

OLED iMac still a few years away?

Desktop Macs are also part of Apple’s longer-term display roadmap. South Korean outlet The Elec recently reported that Apple is working on a 24-inch iMac featuring an OLED display, with a launch window pencilled in for 2027 or 2028. If accurate, it would mark a notable visual upgrade for Apple’s all-in-one desktop.

MacBook Air expected to be last

Among Apple’s mainstream devices, the MacBook Air is expected to be the last to make the switch. Current expectations suggest OLED will not reach the Air until 2028, reflecting Apple’s tendency to introduce new display technologies on higher-end products first before filtering them down to more affordable models.

 
 
