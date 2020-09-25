Apple face mask designed by iPhone team to curb Covid-19. Take a look

Apple had designed facemasks for its own employees and now we get detailed look at what these masks look like. The American company provides two types of masks to its employees with varying degree protection and accessibility.

In the new unboxing video by a popular YouTuber, Lewis Hilsenteger we get a detailed look at a white mask and the other comes with a transparent covering.

The completely white mask seems to have three different parts with one covering the nose and the other that covers the chin. The main screen covers the nose and the mouth. Looking at the packaging we can see that Apple provides five units. Each unit, according to Lewis, can be used for a certain number of times and then needs to be discarded. The mask also needs to washed after every use. The white masks also get adjustable strings to get a better fit.

The other mask is aimed at providing more ease for people who rely on lip-reading to communicate. The transparent mask seals the top and bottom portions of the mask. This mask uses plastic covering instead of fabric on the above-mentioned unit.

Apple Inc. developed these masks to distribute to corporate and retail employees in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The Apple Face Mask is the first created in-house by the Cupertino, California-technology giant for its staff. The other, called ClearMask, was sourced elsewhere. Apple previously made a different face shield for medical workers and distributed millions of other masks across the health-care sector.

Apple told staff that the Face Mask was developed by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams, the same groups that work on devices such as the iPhone and iPad. It is made up of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles. It can be washed and reused as many as five times, the company told employees.

The company said it conducted careful research and testing to find the right materials to filter the air properly while not disrupting the supply of medical personal protective equipment.

The other model, the ClearMask, is the first FDA-cleared surgical mask that is completely transparent, Apple told employees.

Apple worked with Washington-based Gallaudet University, which specializes in educating deaf and hard-of-hearing students, to chose which clear mask to use. The company also tested it with employees in three Apple stores. Apple is also exploring its own transparent mask options.

Before designing its own masks, Apple provided employees with standard cloth masks. It also offers basic surgical masks to customers visiting its retail stores.

With Inputs from Bloomberg

