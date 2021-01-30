Apple, Facebook trade barbs over privacy-focused business models

At the core of their dispute are starkly different business models that are nonetheless intertwined. Apple gets most of its revenue from selling iPhones and other devices, though it has a growing services business built partly on enabling the distribution of apps like Facebook. The social-media giant gets the vast bulk of its revenue from digital advertising that relies on the ability to target users based on their interests and habits—but it relies on Apple’s hardware as the tools through which many Facebook users access its apps.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}