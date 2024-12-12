Apple faces iOS 19 setbacks amidst heavy iOS 18 feature rollouts: Mark Gurman

The release of iOS 18 has reportedly diverted engineering resources, delaying the development of iOS 19. Mark Gurman notes that the focus on iOS 18 features means engineers are stuck on current projects, potentially resulting in a less ambitious iOS 19.

Apple's staggered approach to releasing iOS 18 features has reportedly caused delays in the development of its successor, iOS 19. According to renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, the unusually feature-rich updates in iOS 18.1 and 18.2 have tied up engineering resources, leaving less time for the next-generation operating system.

Writing on X, Gurman shared insights into Apple’s internal challenges. He said,"I continue to hear that the gradual rollout of features across iOS 18 to iOS 18.4 is leading to delays of some features scheduled for iOS 19. That will lead to a long-term rollout of features next cycle as well. Engineers are stuck working on iOS 18 projects when they’d usually already be on to the following OS."

iOS 18 has been a significant project for Apple, with its September launch followed by substantial updates in the form of iOS 18.1 and 18.2. These releases have introduced a raft of new features, many of which centre on Apple Intelligence—Apple's answer to artificial intelligence integration.

Despite these advancements, the rollout is not slowing down. Apple is reportedly preparing iOS 18.3 for an imminent release and a significant iOS 18.4 update slated for April 2024, reported 9To5Mac.

As per the publication, the intensive focus on iOS 18 appears to have shifted priorities within Apple’s development teams. Engineers who would typically move on to working on iOS 19 are still dedicated to finishing iOS 18 projects. Gurman suggests this could result in a more gradual release cycle for iOS 19, with fewer headline features than initially planned.

This potential reduction in scale might not come as a surprise given the demands of maintaining a packed schedule for iOS 18, but it raises questions about how Apple will balance innovation with its commitment to rolling out timely updates.