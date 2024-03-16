Apple faces legal setback as US Judge denies dismissal in AirTag stalking case
US Judge denies Apple's bid to dismiss AirTag stalking lawsuit, allows negligence claims to proceed; concerns raised over device safety features and potential misuse.
Apple Inc. faced a legal setback when a judge denied their attempt to throw out a lawsuit alleging that their AirTag devices assist stalkers in tracking people. US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco decided on Friday that three plaintiffs in the class-action case had put forward valid claims regarding negligence and product liability, though he did reject some others.