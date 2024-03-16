Apple Inc. faced a legal setback when a judge denied their attempt to throw out a lawsuit alleging that their AirTag devices assist stalkers in tracking people. US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco decided on Friday that three plaintiffs in the class-action case had put forward valid claims regarding negligence and product liability, though he did reject some others.

The lawsuit, brought forward by about three dozen individuals, alleged that Apple was aware of the potential risks associated with its AirTags and could be held legally accountable under California law for harm caused by the misuse of the tracking devices.

In the surviving claims, the plaintiffs argued that the AirTag's safety features were lacking and contributed to their injuries during instances of stalking. Judge Chhabria acknowledged these concerns, stating that Apple's argument about the design of the AirTag's safety measures could not be conclusively determined at this early stage.

Apple had contended that it had implemented "industry-first" safety measures in the AirTag and should not be liable for misuse of the product. However, the judge's ruling allows the three plaintiffs to proceed with their claims.

The lawsuit accused Apple of negligently releasing the AirTag despite warnings from advocacy groups and others that the product could be exploited for surveillance purposes. The complaint highlighted the relatively low price point of $29, which made it accessible as a tool for stalkers and abusers.

Although Apple had introduced features to alert users if they were being tracked by an AirTag, the lawsuit argued that these measures were insufficient to prevent misuse.

Similar allegations have been levied against Tile Inc., with claims that its tracking devices connected to Amazon.com Inc.'s Bluetooth network lack adequate safeguards against stalking.

The case is identified as Hughes v. Apple, Inc., 3:22-cv-07668, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco).

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!