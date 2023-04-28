Apple faces stiff competition from Oppo for the top spot in Chinese mobile market

Apple faces stiff competition from Oppo for the top spot in Chinese mobile market2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- Apple and Oppo were the top smartphone makers in China in Q1 2023, despite the market's continued decline. Oppo had the largest share of shipments, with Apple close behind. None of the top five vendors recorded positive growth, and smartphone production is down 13.8% in China this year.
Apple Inc. and Oppo dominated the Chinese smartphone market in the first quarter, despite the market continuing to shrink following a year of economic disruptions.
