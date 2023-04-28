Apple faces stiff competition from Oppo for the top spot in Chinese mobile market

Apple Inc. and Oppo dominated the Chinese smartphone market in the first quarter, despite the market continuing to shrink following a year of economic disruptions.

According to the latest figures from IDC, Oppo, headquartered in Shenzhen, secured the largest share of smartphone shipments in China at 19.6%, with Apple's iPhone following closely behind. However, estimates from Counterpoint and Canalys, which consider both sales and shipments, gave Apple a slight edge over Oppo. Apple managed to claim the top spot in the last quarter of 2022, boosted by the launch of its iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series.

Over the past year, the Chinese smartphone market has experienced double-digit declines, primarily due to steep drops in sales of Android handsets, including those manufactured by Oppo, and eventually impacting even Apple's iPhone range. Canalys reported that shipments to mainland China dropped by 11% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, reaching the lowest levels in a decade for the first quarter.

In February, Apple's decision to cut prices of its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models proved to be a wise move, according to IDC, although the introduction of a new yellow iPhone 14 failed to generate much excitement. In an attempt to keep buyers interested in the expensive device, which costs at least 5,999 yuan ($870) in China, the company debuted the new color option in early March.

IDC noted that Oppo exceeded its expectations for sales of premium devices in the last quarter, aided by the return of its sub-brand OnePlus to the domestic market and the positive reception to its foldable devices. Samsung Electronics Co., the leading global manufacturer of smartphones and foldables, has only a small presence in China, where every local phone maker now offers at least one foldable model for sale.

None of the top five vendors in China recorded positive growth. Vivo, Honor Mobile, and Xiaomi Corp. rounded out the list of leading brands, each with significant declines compared to the same period the previous year. Official data shows that smartphone production in the world's second-largest economy is down by 13.8% this year, despite an overall economic rebound.

"The pandemic has affected consumer behavior in the medium to long term, where consumers tended to spend their income on necessities and maintain certain savings," Canalys analyst Lucas Zhong said in a report on Thursday. "Vendors need to offer convincing products to stimulate upgrades."

