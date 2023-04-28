Apple faces stiff competition from Oppo for the top spot in Chinese mobile market

According to the latest figures from IDC, Oppo, headquartered in Shenzhen, secured the largest share of smartphone shipments in China at 19.6%, with Apple's iPhone following closely behind. However, estimates from Counterpoint and Canalys, which consider both sales and shipments, gave Apple a slight edge over Oppo. Apple managed to claim the top spot in the last quarter of 2022, boosted by the launch of its iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series.