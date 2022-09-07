Apple Inc is set to launch a new line of iPhones, and other products on Wednesday at its mega "Far Out" event that will begin at 10:30 pm at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is the company's first indoor event since the pandemic, but it will also be streaming online for everyone else.

Apple iPhone 14 series launch: Here's how to watch

A live stream for the Apple event will be available on Apple.com, Apple's YouTube channel and the Apple TV app. iPhone users can stream the event on the Safari browser from the Apple website as well.

Timings

The 'Far Out' event will start at 10:30 pm in India tonight. Apple’s keynotes are typically two hours or so long, so one expects that the event will continue around midnight.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc is expected to launch four phones tonight--iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 is expected to include updates to the camera, storage, and design, as well as satellite network connectivity.

Several rumours and leaks have been pouring in regarding the upcoming new iPhone 14 lineup.

According to GSM Arena, a lot of these rumours have been focused on the smartphone's alleged new dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

The prevailing opinion currently seems to be that there will be a system to black out the pixels between the two cutouts and make the whole area appear as one solid piece.

GSM Arena has reported that now, a newly leaked clip demos exactly that behaviour and lets viewers observe the switch on what has to be an actual iPhone 14 unit of some kind.

Apple presumably decided to implement this feature both for aesthetic purposes as well as for functional reasons. The area between the two cutouts will likely be reserved for the new privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14.

It will show when an app actively uses the device's microphone or video cameras. This could free up the corners of the display to fit more status icons.

The company is also expected to launch Watch Series 8 with a bigger display and more health features, including a body-temperature sensor. Apple may also launch a Pro version of the Watch.