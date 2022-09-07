Apple 'Far Out' event on Sept 7; Check timings, how to watch livestream2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 06:35 AM IST
- Apple Inc is expected to launch four phones tonight--iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Listen to this article
Apple Inc is set to launch a new line of iPhones, and other products on Wednesday at its mega "Far Out" event that will begin at 10:30 pm at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is the company's first indoor event since the pandemic, but it will also be streaming online for everyone else.