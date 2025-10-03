Apple fast-tracks Smart Glasses for 2026 debut, puts Vision Pro on hold to rival Meta Ray-Bans: Report

Apple is reportedly prioritising its first smart glasses over the next Vision Pro, aiming to rival Meta’s Ray-Bans. Expected in 2026–27, the fashion-focused glasses will likely feature Siri-powered AI for photos, calls, translations and navigation.

Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Oct 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Apple is reportedly fast-tracking development of its first smart glasses as it looks to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban line, according to reports.
Apple is reportedly fast-tracking development of its first smart glasses as it looks to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban line, according to reports. (AI-generated image)

Apple is reportedly fast-tracking development of its first smart glasses as it looks to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban line, according to reports. The company is said to have paused work on the next Vision Pro headset in order to prioritise bringing its eyewear project to market, reported MacRumors.

A Fashion-First Approach

Much like the early generations of the Apple Watch, the upcoming glasses are expected to be designed as a fashion accessory rather than purely a tech device. Apple is reportedly planning multiple frame styles and temple materials, offering customers customisation in colour, size and shape. With components such as a battery, processor and cameras to accommodate, it remains uncertain how slim Apple can make the design.

Siri at the Centre

The glasses will rely heavily on Apple’s virtual assistant for controls, meaning a more advanced Siri is crucial. Apple has been rebuilding Siri using large language models, with the upgraded version anticipated to arrive in spring 2026. The next-generation assistant is expected to handle more complex requests, ranging from translation and navigation to contextual awareness, such as describing surroundings or reminding users where they left their belongings.

Features in the Works

Although Apple’s first version will reportedly not include a built-in display like Meta’s latest Ray-Ban Display glasses, it is expected to match the AI-driven functions of Meta’s lower-priced models. Rumoured capabilities include:

  • Taking photos and recording video
  • Playing music, podcasts and audiobooks
  • Offering directions and navigation
  • Identifying landmarks, plants and animals
  • Making phone calls and sending messages
  • Providing real-time translations

iPhone Still Required

While the device will run on a custom Apple-designed chip similar to the Apple Watch’s, the glasses may not operate independently. Instead, they will likely connect to an iPhone to handle AI tasks and other processing, a move that should help conserve battery life.

Expected Timeline and Pricing

Industry speculation suggests Apple could reveal the glasses in late 2026, with a launch following in early 2027. Pricing remains unknown, but with Meta’s Ray-Ban range starting at around $380, Apple may aim for a similar bracket to stay competitive.

