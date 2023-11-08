Apple Festive Season offers: Get 50% discount on Airpods 3rd gen with iPhone 14 and more
Apple has unveiled new Diwali offers in India, allowing customers to enjoy substantial discounts on AirPods when buying an iPhone. The tech giant will be selling its products directly to customers from its stores at Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai for the first time. The company has unveiled its Diwali offers, which will be available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods.