Customers in India can enjoy discounts on AirPods when purchasing an iPhone as part of Apple's Diwali offers. The discounts are available at Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple has unveiled new Diwali offers in India, allowing customers to enjoy substantial discounts on AirPods when buying an iPhone. The tech giant will be selling its products directly to customers from its stores at Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai for the first time. The company has unveiled its Diwali offers, which will be available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods.

Apple Diwali offers

Interested buyers have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus while enjoying a discount of up to 50 percent on the AirPods 3rd Generation. Launched in 2021, the AirPods 3rd Gen represent the latest base model available. Ordinarily priced at Rs. 20,900, you might secure them at a 50 percent discount upon buying either the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs. 79,900 for the same storage capacity. Both devices offer three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Furthermore, the American tech giant has revealed that buyers will have the option to upgrade to AirPods with a MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods Pro by simply covering the price difference. This promotion is applicable when purchasing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as when acquiring the following AirPods: AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or you can choose to upgrade to AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Apple has additionally stated that purchasers will receive a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple Music when they buy the smartphones.

Instant savings, also referred to as instant cashback, can be availed for a maximum of two orders within a rolling 90-day period when using an eligible card. Additionally, buyers have the opportunity to benefit from no-cost EMI offers when purchasing eligible products through eligible cards with three- or six-month tenures from prominent banks.

Buyers can also avail a complimentary engraving on their new purchases, including iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation), featuring a distinctive combination of emojis, numbers, and text. They can choose from a variety of languages like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.

