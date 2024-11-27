Apple files patent for AI-powered security camera with body recognition features: Report
The US Patent Office published Apple's patent for a security camera capable of identifying individuals using facial recognition and bodyprints. This innovation could enhance smart home devices, allowing users to monitor their homes with advanced privacy features.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly venturing into the security camera market with a new technology that combines facial recognition with a unique "bodyprint" system to identify individuals based on both their face and physical characteristics.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message