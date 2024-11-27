Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 27 2024 15:59:53
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.20 2.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.50 0.03%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 582.70 -1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 784.35 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.20 -0.61%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple files patent for AI-powered security camera with body recognition features: Report
BackBack

Apple files patent for AI-powered security camera with body recognition features: Report

Livemint

The US Patent Office published Apple's patent for a security camera capable of identifying individuals using facial recognition and bodyprints. This innovation could enhance smart home devices, allowing users to monitor their homes with advanced privacy features.

Apple is reportedly venturing into the security camera market with a new technology that combines facial recognition with a unique 'bodyprint' system to identify individuals based on both their face and physical characteristics. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg)Premium
Apple is reportedly venturing into the security camera market with a new technology that combines facial recognition with a unique 'bodyprint' system to identify individuals based on both their face and physical characteristics. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg)

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly venturing into the security camera market with a new technology that combines facial recognition with a unique "bodyprint" system to identify individuals based on both their face and physical characteristics.

The patent, published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), describes a sophisticated security camera that could recognise people even without a clear view of their face, using images of their torso or the clothes they wear instead, spotted Gadgets 360.

This innovation builds upon Apple's existing facial recognition technology, already seen in devices like iPhones, and extends its capabilities to include a "bodyprint" feature. According to the patent, the security camera would capture images of a person’s body and analyse these physical attributes to create a profile that is linked with their face. This could enable the system to identify a person even if their face is obscured, relying instead on details like their torso shape or clothing style.

To make this possible, the camera would continuously capture and store images of individuals approaching the user's home. Reportedly, these images would be analysed using deep learning models, allowing the system to learn the physical characteristics of various people.

When a potential match is found, the system would notify the user with a live feed of the security camera, accessible via an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

This latest patent filing comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Apple is planning to expand into the smart home market. In addition to the security camera, the company is rumoured to be developing a range of smart home devices, including a privacy-focused home camera and a hub that would serve as a central control point for other connected devices. This smart home hub is expected to integrate Apple’s apps, such as FaceTime, allowing users to control their home environment seamlessly.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Nov 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue