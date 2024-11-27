The US Patent Office published Apple's patent for a security camera capable of identifying individuals using facial recognition and bodyprints. This innovation could enhance smart home devices, allowing users to monitor their homes with advanced privacy features.

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly venturing into the security camera market with a new technology that combines facial recognition with a unique "bodyprint" system to identify individuals based on both their face and physical characteristics.

The patent, published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), describes a sophisticated security camera that could recognise people even without a clear view of their face, using images of their torso or the clothes they wear instead, spotted Gadgets 360.

This innovation builds upon Apple's existing facial recognition technology, already seen in devices like iPhones, and extends its capabilities to include a "bodyprint" feature. According to the patent, the security camera would capture images of a person's body and analyse these physical attributes to create a profile that is linked with their face. This could enable the system to identify a person even if their face is obscured, relying instead on details like their torso shape or clothing style.

To make this possible, the camera would continuously capture and store images of individuals approaching the user's home. Reportedly, these images would be analysed using deep learning models, allowing the system to learn the physical characteristics of various people.

When a potential match is found, the system would notify the user with a live feed of the security camera, accessible via an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

This latest patent filing comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Apple is planning to expand into the smart home market. In addition to the security camera, the company is rumoured to be developing a range of smart home devices, including a privacy-focused home camera and a hub that would serve as a central control point for other connected devices. This smart home hub is expected to integrate Apple's apps, such as FaceTime, allowing users to control their home environment seamlessly.