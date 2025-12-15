Apple Fitness+ is finally live in India: Price, workouts, top features and supported devices

Just days after launching its fifth store in India, Apple has launched the Fitness+ service in the country. With the India expansion, Apple’s fitness and wellness service has now expanded to 49 countries around the world.

What is Apple Fitness+? Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based workout service that offers users access to guided video workouts. The service was first introduced globally in 2020 and is now finally making its debut in India.

The Cupertino-based tech giant says that users in India will be able to access the service’s 12 different workout types, which include Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation. Each workout ranges from 5 to 45 minutes and can be accessed on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Apple Fitness+ app is now available in India

Apple says users will be able to see personal metrics directly on screen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on Activity rings, and the Burn Bar, if they have connected Fitness+ workouts with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3.

The app also comes with a Custom Plans feature that can be used to create personalised schedules for users, based on their workout and meditation preferences, while factoring in data like top activities, durations, trainers, and music.

“Custom Plans make it easier than ever to follow a personalised schedule. Stay Consistent offers a premade schedule that fits users’ routines. Push Further adds workout time or more sessions for those seeking a challenge. Get Started provides those new to Fitness+ with a ready-made plan based on activities they selected when they first started their subscription or popular activities,” Apple explained in a blog post.

The app also comes with deep integration with Apple Music, and the company has added a new K-pop music genre that will be available across all workout types. It also includes an Artist Spotlight series that dedicates workout playlists to a single artist, including names like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez, Coldplay, and more.

It also features a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library called Collections. Apple says this feature is aimed at helping users reach specific goals or find workouts that match their interests, such as running their first 5K, Pilates, or a 90s dance session.

As for meditation, the app includes 12 unique meditation themes, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound. It also offers easy-to-follow techniques designed to help users recharge and better connect with themselves and others.

Apple Fitness+ price in India: Apple Fitness+ is priced at ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year. The tech giant says Fitness+ can be shared with up to five other family members.

Apple has announced a promotional offer for new customers. The company says buyers who purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 will be eligible for three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.