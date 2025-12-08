Apple Fitness+ to debut in India on 15 December: Price, launch offer and all you need to know

Apple has confirmed that its Apple Fitness+ service will be making its debut in India on 15 December. The Cupertino-based tech giant says this is the largest expansion of the service since its launch five years ago, with users in 49 countries now able to access it.

“Through its seamless integration across Apple devices, Fitness+ has helped inspire users to live a healthier day,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a blog post.

“From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we’re delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet,” he added.

What is the price of Apple Fitness+ in India? Apple Fitness+ will be available at a price of ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year. The tech giant says Fitness+ can be shared with up to five other family members.

Apple has announced a promotional offer for new customers. The company says buyers who purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 will be eligible for three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

To access Apple Fitness+, users will need an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or a newer version. However, to unlock the full experience with metric tracking, the company says users will also need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

View full Image Apple Fitness+ app

Apple Fitness+ features: Apple Fitness+ offers access to a library of 12 different workout types, including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Cycling, Pilates, Treadmill, Rowing, and Kickboxing. The company says the service also includes meditation sessions aimed at improving sleep and relieving stress.

Workouts on the app range from 5 to 45 minutes and are available in 4K Ultra High Definition. Apple also says users can choose from a variety of music genres. With this launch, the company is introducing a new K-Pop category that will be available across all workout types and feature global hits from top artists.