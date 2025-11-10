Apple Fitness+ to get new leadership as company reconsiders its future: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly reassessing the future of Apple Fitness+, with the service now said to be “under review” as part of an internal shake-up. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the subscription-based fitness platform remains one of Apple’s “weakest digital offerings,” struggling with high churn rates and modest revenue.

Loyal users, but limited impact Despite its challenges, Fitness+ retains a small but dedicated audience that makes an outright shutdown unlikely in the near term. Gurman notes that the service is inexpensive to maintain, and Apple may prefer to avoid negative headlines that could arise from discontinuing it.

Launched in 2020, Apple Fitness+ offers ad-free, guided workout videos across a range of exercise types, including yoga, strength training and HIIT. It is priced at $9.99 per month and is included in the Apple One Premier bundle, which combines several of the company’s subscription services.

Management shift and increased pressure In an effort to revive the service, Apple is reportedly placing Fitness+ under new leadership. Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, will take charge, with the platform now falling under the broader health division. This team will likely report directly to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, a move expected to increase accountability and performance demands.

Gurman suggests the restructuring could signal a renewed push to improve the platform’s engagement and profitability.

Apple expands satellite capabilities for iPhone Alongside the Fitness+ overhaul, Apple is also developing five new satellite-based features for upcoming iPhone models, according to Gurman. The company is reportedly working on an API that would allow third-party developers to integrate satellite connectivity into their own apps. However, the rollout would depend on developer participation and app compatibility.

Future iterations of Apple Maps may also benefit from satellite connectivity, enabling navigation without Wi-Fi or mobile data. Additionally, Apple is said to be exploring enhanced satellite messaging, allowing users to send photos rather than just text.

Perhaps most notably, the company aims to overcome a key technical limitation of current satellite functions, the need for the device to face the sky. The next generation of iPhones may maintain satellite connections even when the device is in a pocket, car, or indoors, marking a significant improvement in usability.